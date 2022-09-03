ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NBC Bay Area

Police Say Memphis Shooting Suspect in Custody

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested. Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody after 9 p.m. in the Whitehaven...
NBC Bay Area

Police Say Memphis Shooting Suspect Killed 4 During Rampage

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder in 2020, was taken...
