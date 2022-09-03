Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Thursday, Sept. 1
Officer initiated activity at El Grande, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Redwood St. AXF THE ADDRESS/ VERY FIRST TRAILER COMING OFF OLYMPIC ON THE RIGHT/ NO LIGHTS ON/ RP STATES THAT THERE ARE MXP PEOPLE AT THE RESD THAT HAVE BEEN STAYING THERE FOR THE PAST 3 DAYS/ BMA UNK LAST AND A FEMALE UNK NAME/ K9/ POSSIBLY BROKE INTO THE RESD ON MONDAY AND STARTED SQUATTING THERE/ NFI. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.964831 Lon:-122.64099.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Monday, Aug. 29
Occurred on Evans Ave. Rp states that his neighbor to the south of him / he heard people moving things and rp believes that someone may have broken into her resd / female named lives at the resd / nfi. Service Class: VOIP. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:28 CURFEW 2208290002.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Wednesday, Aug. 24
Officer initiated activity at Highlands Harbor Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Officer initiated activity at Ogulin Canyon Rd/Hwy 53, Clearlake. Disposition: Cited. 00:59 MUSIC/DOGS/ETC 2208240003. Occurred on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THAT HIS NEIGHBOR IS RUNNING A RESTAURANT OUT OF HIS RESD AND NOW THERE IS LOUD MUSIC PLAYING...
Lake County News
East Region Town Hall meets Sept. 7
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom; the meeting...
Lake County News
Middletown Area Town Hall to meet Sept. 8
MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — The Middletown Area Town Hall will meet this week and hear reports from local officials. MATH will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Middletown Community Meeting Room/Library at 21256 Washington St., Middletown. The meeting is open to the public. To join the meeting...
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to consider filling vacant seat, hold hearing on new residential project
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council will consider taking action to fill the seat of the departing mayor pro tem and hold the first reading for a zone change ordinance for a new housing project. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the...
Lake County News
California controller publishes 2021 payroll data for special districts
State Controller Betty T. Yee on Tuesday published 2021 self-reported payroll data for California special districts on the Government Compensation in California website. The data cover 162,912 positions and a total of nearly $10.38 billion in 2021 wages and more than $2.92 billion in health and retirement costs for 3,061 special districts.
Lake County News
Purrfect Pals: More kittens for September
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has a big new group of kittens waiting to go to new homes. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online at http://www.co.lake.ca.us/Government/Directory/Animal_Care_And_Control.htm for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at...
