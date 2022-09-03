ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake, CA

Lake County News

Purrfect Pals: More kittens for September

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has a big new group of kittens waiting to go to new homes. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online at http://www.co.lake.ca.us/Government/Directory/Animal_Care_And_Control.htm for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff

GEYERSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated. Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: New puppies and dogs

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several new puppies and dogs waiting to be adopted. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound, husky, pit bull, Rottweiler, shepherd, treeing walker coonhound and Yorkshire terrier. Dogs that...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Tuesday, Aug. 30

Occurred on West 40TH. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred at Ponderosa Mobile Home Park on Old Highway 53. RP STATES THAT THE RP HEARD WHAT SOUNDED LIKE SOMETHING DROPPING AS IF SOMEONE WAS IN THE BACKYARD / RP STATES THAT SHE ALSO HEARD SOMEONE TALKING / RP STATES THAT SHE SET HER ALARM OFF ON HER VEH / UNK IF THE RESP ARE STILL THERE OR NOT. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
CLEARLAKE, CA
KRON4 News

Squirrel in Napa County endures heat wave

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) – One California squirrel summarized how all of us felt during the heat wave that ravaged California over the past few days. A picture (above) taken in Napa County shows a squirrel lying down on a wooden railing, exhausted from the heat. Annette Watts was visiting St. Helena with her family […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Athena House, Santa Rosa treatment center for women, finds new home

A 33-year-old Santa Rosa residential treatment program for women has found a new home after being forced to close in July. Athena House, for women struggling with substance use, will reopen with new management at the site of its sister sober-living facility Hope Village, which was also slated to close.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, Sept. 1

Officer initiated activity at El Grande, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Redwood St. AXF THE ADDRESS/ VERY FIRST TRAILER COMING OFF OLYMPIC ON THE RIGHT/ NO LIGHTS ON/ RP STATES THAT THERE ARE MXP PEOPLE AT THE RESD THAT HAVE BEEN STAYING THERE FOR THE PAST 3 DAYS/ BMA UNK LAST AND A FEMALE UNK NAME/ K9/ POSSIBLY BROKE INTO THE RESD ON MONDAY AND STARTED SQUATTING THERE/ NFI. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.964831 Lon:-122.64099.
CLEARLAKE, CA
KRON4 News

SWAT team responds to ‘active incident’ in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department and its SWAT team responded to an “active incident” in the area of Buck Drive and Alamo Drive on Wednesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at South Orchard Drive and Azalea Way. Buck Drive east of Alamo Drive and at […]
VACAVILLE, CA
Lake County News

East Region Town Hall meets Sept. 7

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom; the meeting...
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
ksro.com

Crash in Santa Rosa Leads to Arrest for Ghost Gun and Drugs

A person has been arrested for possession of a ghost gun and a controlled substance after a crash in Santa Rosa. On Sunday night, police responded to a car crash on the 2300-block of Lomitas Avenue. After preventing one of the drivers from fleeing, officers looked at that driver’s vehicle and noticed a magazine for a Glock handgun on the front passenger floorboard. No weapons were found on the driver, 19-year-old Julio Linares, but a black, Polymer 8, semi-automatic handgun (commonly referred to as a “ghost gun”) was found in the vehicle along with several non-prescribed controlled substances. Linares was arrested and charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Fight/Subject Arrested, Stolen Vehicle – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.05.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected

The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Blaze ignites in Sonoma Marin Landfill amid record-setting heat wave

NOVATO -- Firefighters continued to dump water early Wednesday morning on a smoldering debris fire that erupted at the Sonoma Marin Landfill.The fire began at the Recology Sonoma Marin landfill at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Whittet. At the time, an oppressive heat wave had driven temperatures in the area into the triple digits through much of the day. Whittet said the fire appeared to be accidental and not suspicious in nature. Novato Fire District sent crews to battle the flames and were joined by units from Marin County Fire, Central Marin Fire and North Bay Fire. Firefighters said the blaze was being fueled by highly combustible construction materials such as drywall and lumber.Photos taken by Novato Fire showed a wall of flames burning amid the piles of debris.Smoke and flames were visible from Highways 101 and 37. No structures were damaged and no injuries reported.The "deep-seated" fire requires a lot of work to tackle. Large water tenders are being employed to put it out and bulldozers are being used to "push out" extinguished matter, let it cool, and then cover it. Firefighters were taking shifts due to the heat
NOVATO, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Alleged Armed Home Invasion

Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 08-22-2022 at about 12:00 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to contact a witness to a armed robbery that occurred near a residence at the intersection of Hopper Lane and Ledger Lane in Covelo California. Deputies arrived in the...
COVELO, CA
kymkemp.com

Willits Man Arrested for DUI

On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
WILLITS, CA

