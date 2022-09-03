Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Purrfect Pals: More kittens for September
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has a big new group of kittens waiting to go to new homes. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online at http://www.co.lake.ca.us/Government/Directory/Animal_Care_And_Control.htm for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE]Double Wide Trailer On Fire in Brooktrails Spreading Into Vegetation
A full wildland fire response has been deployed to a structure fire burning near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Bertha Keys Way within the Old Sherwood Indian Reservation. The area was also described as the Red Wing Ranch northeast of Willit. A firefighter on scene confirmed a double-wide trailer...
K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff
GEYERSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated. Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, […]
Lake County News
Helping Paws: New puppies and dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several new puppies and dogs waiting to be adopted. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound, husky, pit bull, Rottweiler, shepherd, treeing walker coonhound and Yorkshire terrier. Dogs that...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Tuesday, Aug. 30
Occurred on West 40TH. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred at Ponderosa Mobile Home Park on Old Highway 53. RP STATES THAT THE RP HEARD WHAT SOUNDED LIKE SOMETHING DROPPING AS IF SOMEONE WAS IN THE BACKYARD / RP STATES THAT SHE ALSO HEARD SOMEONE TALKING / RP STATES THAT SHE SET HER ALARM OFF ON HER VEH / UNK IF THE RESP ARE STILL THERE OR NOT. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
Squirrel in Napa County endures heat wave
ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) – One California squirrel summarized how all of us felt during the heat wave that ravaged California over the past few days. A picture (above) taken in Napa County shows a squirrel lying down on a wooden railing, exhausted from the heat. Annette Watts was visiting St. Helena with her family […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Athena House, Santa Rosa treatment center for women, finds new home
A 33-year-old Santa Rosa residential treatment program for women has found a new home after being forced to close in July. Athena House, for women struggling with substance use, will reopen with new management at the site of its sister sober-living facility Hope Village, which was also slated to close.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Thursday, Sept. 1
Officer initiated activity at El Grande, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Redwood St. AXF THE ADDRESS/ VERY FIRST TRAILER COMING OFF OLYMPIC ON THE RIGHT/ NO LIGHTS ON/ RP STATES THAT THERE ARE MXP PEOPLE AT THE RESD THAT HAVE BEEN STAYING THERE FOR THE PAST 3 DAYS/ BMA UNK LAST AND A FEMALE UNK NAME/ K9/ POSSIBLY BROKE INTO THE RESD ON MONDAY AND STARTED SQUATTING THERE/ NFI. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.964831 Lon:-122.64099.
SWAT team responds to ‘active incident’ in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department and its SWAT team responded to an “active incident” in the area of Buck Drive and Alamo Drive on Wednesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at South Orchard Drive and Azalea Way. Buck Drive east of Alamo Drive and at […]
Sonoma County starts basic income program offering qualifying families $500 a month
Sonoma County will be spearheading a pilot program to provide a guaranteed minimum income to over 300 low-income families to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced, the county announced. The Pathway to Income Equity program began taking applications this month. The two-year program will provide 305...
mendofever.com
Subject Swinging Cat Around By The Neck, Aggressive Male Making A Mess – Ukiah Police Logs 09.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
East Region Town Hall meets Sept. 7
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom; the meeting...
mendofever.com
Man Arrested for Domestic Violence and Delinquency of a Minor After Deputies Respond to Covelo Party
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-02-2022 at 12:35 AM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call of...
ksro.com
Crash in Santa Rosa Leads to Arrest for Ghost Gun and Drugs
A person has been arrested for possession of a ghost gun and a controlled substance after a crash in Santa Rosa. On Sunday night, police responded to a car crash on the 2300-block of Lomitas Avenue. After preventing one of the drivers from fleeing, officers looked at that driver’s vehicle and noticed a magazine for a Glock handgun on the front passenger floorboard. No weapons were found on the driver, 19-year-old Julio Linares, but a black, Polymer 8, semi-automatic handgun (commonly referred to as a “ghost gun”) was found in the vehicle along with several non-prescribed controlled substances. Linares was arrested and charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor.
mendofever.com
Fight/Subject Arrested, Stolen Vehicle – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
Blaze ignites in Sonoma Marin Landfill amid record-setting heat wave
NOVATO -- Firefighters continued to dump water early Wednesday morning on a smoldering debris fire that erupted at the Sonoma Marin Landfill.The fire began at the Recology Sonoma Marin landfill at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Whittet. At the time, an oppressive heat wave had driven temperatures in the area into the triple digits through much of the day. Whittet said the fire appeared to be accidental and not suspicious in nature. Novato Fire District sent crews to battle the flames and were joined by units from Marin County Fire, Central Marin Fire and North Bay Fire. Firefighters said the blaze was being fueled by highly combustible construction materials such as drywall and lumber.Photos taken by Novato Fire showed a wall of flames burning amid the piles of debris.Smoke and flames were visible from Highways 101 and 37. No structures were damaged and no injuries reported.The "deep-seated" fire requires a lot of work to tackle. Large water tenders are being employed to put it out and bulldozers are being used to "push out" extinguished matter, let it cool, and then cover it. Firefighters were taking shifts due to the heat
mendofever.com
Cooling Center Opens in Ukiah After Public Health Declares a ‘Heat Emergency’
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Public Health has declared a heat emergency for the interior valleys of Mendocino County due to extremely high forecasted daytime temperatures. The heat emergency is expected to end at 8 PM on Friday, Sept. 9. The heat emergency...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Alleged Armed Home Invasion
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 08-22-2022 at about 12:00 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to contact a witness to a armed robbery that occurred near a residence at the intersection of Hopper Lane and Ledger Lane in Covelo California. Deputies arrived in the...
kymkemp.com
Willits Man Arrested for DUI
On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
