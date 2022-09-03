ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Police Say Memphis Shooting Suspect in Custody

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested. Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody after 9 p.m. in the Whitehaven...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Chicago

Police Say Memphis Shooting Suspect Killed 4 During Rampage

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder in 2020, was taken...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
72K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy