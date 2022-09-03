ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Public Schools warn first day of school could be delayed

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
SEATTLE — On Friday night, Seattle Public Schools sent out a letter to parents to warn them that the first day of school could be delayed.

The district said the Seattle Education Association turned down a request for legal mediation.

Teachers are currently voting to authorize a strike as negotiations are scheduled to continue Sunday through Tuesday.

The district and the union said they hope to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

There have been summerlong bargaining sessions as the current contract between teachers and the district expired on Aug. 31.

The first day of classes is scheduled to start on Sept. 7 for grades 1-12, and Sept. 12 for preschool and kindergarten students.

