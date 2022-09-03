ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NBC Los Angeles

Police Say Memphis Shooting Suspect in Custody

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested. Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody after 9 p.m. in the Whitehaven...
