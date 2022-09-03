Sun Valley Summer Downpour
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: An unexpected summer shower drenched the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley on Friday night, Sept. 2.
Video of the downpour was captured around 9:50 p.m. at Laurel Canyon and Strathern Street. The rain fell for a short time, briefly relieving residents in the area from a heat wave that is predicted to continue for a least another six days, with many areas continuing to endure triple digit temperatures.
Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN
