Los Angeles, CA

Sun Valley Summer Downpour

By Key News Network
 4 days ago

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: An unexpected summer shower drenched the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley on Friday night, Sept. 2.

Keith Johnson / KNN

Video of the downpour was captured around 9:50 p.m. at Laurel Canyon and Strathern Street. The rain fell for a short time, briefly relieving residents in the area from a heat wave that is predicted to continue for a least another six days, with many areas continuing to endure triple digit temperatures.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

Key News Network

Key News Network

