ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Jamboree brings 175 Jeeps and 300 off-roaders to Holmes County for fun and fundraising

By Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1IGG_0hgjhQcc00

If you like Jeeps, Holmes County is the place to be next week.

That's when hundreds of Jeep off-road enthusiasts will descend on the Hawkins family property on Holmes County Road 27, just south of U.S. Route 62, for a weekend of trail adventures.

Grateful for the support they have received since bringing the inaugural Jeep Jamboree to Holmes County last year, organizers of the Sept. 8-10 event have lined up a parade and included a fundraising benefit for Holmes County Share-a-Christmas.

Josh Cohen of Michigan is a friend of Jason Hawkins and the Hawkins family. Cohen also serves as the local coordinator for the Jeep Jamboree, which is based in California.

In 2020, Cohen brought the trail set up on the Hawkins' property to the attention of the Jeep Jamboree folks, and last fall, the Hawkins family hosted a jamboree and a Jeep Academy.

Jeep Jamboree USA representatives are lucky to have found private property on which to play, according to Cohen.

"With big boulders, rock ledges, hill climbs and scenic views, this event has it all," Cohen said. "It offers scenic and challenging trail rides with the best trail guides in the industry. I thought this would be a great venue for the Jamboree, and last year we brought more than 250 Jeep enthusiasts to the area.

"The community really came together to help make this event happen, from the Chamber of Commerce, Holiday Inn and Berlin Grande hotels, Village Motors, the police department. Everybody has been extremely helpful in putting this together," he continued. "We're just shy of 300 people. There will be somewhere between 175-185 Jeeps between participants and guides."

Schedule of events for this year's Jeep Jamboree in Holmes County

The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, with a Jeep parade through Millersburg, stepping off at the Holmes County Fairgrounds. Village Motors will welcome visitors to the area, as the destination for the parade from the fairgrounds.

General Manager Tom Poorman said Village Motors will provide some light snacks and dash plaques for participants on Thursday night, and some T-shirts will also be available for registrants.

"We're expecting 30 to 40 Jeeps to participate in the parade," Cohen said. "We're hoping for more, but so far, we've only heard from close to 40. We've worked with Millersburg Police Chief Matt Shaner to arrange an escort through town."

Registration takes place on Thursday, when attendees choose which trails they want to run over the next two days.

"They come back from running trails for a dinner, which we provide here at the site, then there will be entertainment, bonfires, and stuff like that," he said. "They can hang out here or they can go back to their hotels and come back Saturday."

From 7-8 a.m. Saturday, the Glenmont Fire Department will host a breakfast for the visitors at the CR 27 site, and at 8:30 a.m. the Hiland High School choir will perform the national anthem and some other songs.

Giving back to the community

Jason Hawkins is an off-road enthusiast who has held a variety of off-road events for more than 20 years. He opened the trails on his property to Jeep Jamboree last year. He said hosting the event is his family's way of giving back to the community.

Hawkins said the Stillwell Stompers Off-Road Club holds an annual Share-a-Christmas toy drive, and this year's event is expanding its program to include providing toys for Share-a-Christmas.

A raffle of a free jamboree for two will be held, and the entrance fee is a $10 toy. One ticket for every $10 toy donated. The toys go toward Holmes County Share-a-Christmas

"We're hoping we'll have a lot of toys by the end of the day on Saturday," Cohen said.

Comments / 0

Related
Galion Inquirer

Whistle Stop remains a community favorite

GALION- Galion residents have come to know Whistle Stop Café for their home-cooked food and reasonable prices. A vacant building recently as a decade ago, it’s now been owned for nearly eight years by Charlotte Larson. Larson was born in Kentucky, but raised locally, graduating from Galion High...
GALION, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Toys for Tots Toyota gets makeover

SHERRODSVILLE—Bob Stratton is the area coordinator for Toys for Tots. He has managed Harrison, Tuscarawas, and Coshocton counties for the last five or six years. The car he drives is unmistakable, with a Toys for Tots logo across all sides. The car was starting to look rough, so he brought it into Francois Enterprises LLC in Sherrodsville for some touch-ups. He only requested some paint be added to the logos, but when he left, owner Chester Francois said, “There is no way in heck we’re doing that. We’re redoing the whole car.”
SHERRODSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
Local
Ohio Cars
County
Holmes County, OH
Holmes County, OH
Government
City
Millersburg, OH
City
California, OH
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Jeeps#County Road#Fundraising#Off Road#Vehicles#A Jeep Academy#Jeep Jamboree Usa#The Chamber Of Commerce#Holiday Inn#Berlin Grande Hotels#Village Motors
wosu.org

Ohio leaders say Intel's future workforce will need public transportation options

As President Joe Biden and other leaders prepare to attend this week's ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Intel project in Licking County, which Ohio officials have called the “Silicon Heartland,” the clock is already ticking for state and city leaders to get ready for what's being hailed as the biggest economic development project in Ohio history.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station

Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Firefighters Faced with New Problem: Electric Vehicles

Mary Alice Reporting – Local firefighters are relaying their concerns as more electric and hybrid vehicles are out on the roadway and the fire dangers they present. Nationwide reports indicate these vehicles catching fire and staying a blaze or reigniting hours later. Recently, New Philadelphia firefighters dealt with a hybrid car that caught fire and a major difference was the intense burn and explosions that sent projectiles roughly 20 feet.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
13abc.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
The Associated Press

Battle Motors Announces Series B Capital Raise of $150 Million

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Battle Motors, formerly Crane Carrier Company (CCC), has completed a Series B investment round with $150 million in new growth capital from a cornerstone global institutional investor. This capital raise follows a $120 million Series A investment round announced in December 2021. “We have validated our strategic growth initiatives and the attractive sector fundamentals while identifying additional market opportunity,” said Michael Patterson, CEO of Battle Motors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005146/en/ Battle Motors, New Philadelphia, OH. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center

SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
SHELBY, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy