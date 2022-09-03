ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faces of the Wayne County Fair: Meet the Gallapoo family and their tasty food stands

By Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record
WOOSTER - The menu at the Wayne County Fair

And one name that has been part of the cuisine for more than 50 years is Dave Gallapoo and his extended family.

Gallapoo said his three kids, Dale and Matt Gallapoo and Amy Duda, and his grandchildren have several food trailers in operation at the fair, featuring french fries and soft drinks; another trailer selling deep-fried veggies, such as cauliflower or mushrooms; while still another trailer concentrates on deep fried onion rings. They have sold caramel corn and popcorn, candy and caramel apples for years, and another trailer sells cotton candy.

Live from the fairOn the air from the Holmes County Fair: New to WKLM radio is Jake Sidle

Dave Gallapoo's father-in-law started the business in 1927

The business was started in 1927 by Dave Gallapoo's father-in-law, Rupert Otterbacher, a dairy farmer from the Valley City area. He began by selling cider from the back of an old truck.

"I have an idea that the Wayne County Fair was one of the first events he did," Gallapoo said. "Over the years that he was in the business, he also had games of skill, a variety of food, and a general all-around involvement in the outdoor amusement business.

"My late wife, Lois, would have been the second generation, and our kids are the third generation in the business," he said. "My grandkids are the fourth generation, and we've even got our little great-granddaughters (6 and 8 years old) out there learning the ropes."

Lois was one of six Otterbacher children who all went into the food vending business. She met Dave in college at Bowling Green and coaxed the Michigan native into coming to the Wooster area, where he taught and coached before he went entirely into the outdoor amusement business.

"There are a lot of descendants of Rupert and Grace still out there serving up treats at the Wayne County Fair," Gallapoo said.

Taking a step back since the death of his wife, Lois Gallapoo

Gallapoo stepped away from the business after Lois died nearly 10 years ago, watching things continue through his children and grandchildren.

The past two years have been tough on the outdoor amusement industry, he said, as the pandemic put a damper on things. Business has been building back up slowly.

Duda said she appreciated the way the Wayne County Health Department enabled them to get out in 2020 and have some food trucks at the fairgrounds on weekends. Last year there were supply chain problems with cups and containers.

"And this year, with the gasoline prices, it seems getting potatoes from Idaho is not as easy as it once was," she said.

Why the Wayne County Fair is special

The Gallapoos travel to fairs throughout Michigan and Ohio. They follow a regular summer route that ends at the Circleville Pumpkin Show in Pickaway County.

"I would think we are qualified to make the statement that the Wayne County Fair is an outstanding fair," Dave Gallapoo said. "All fairs like to make claims about how good they are, but the Wayne County Fair is special. I guess it's more special to us because we live here and have been involved in the community for more than 50 years.

"It's something we look forward to as a family," he continued. "When we get good weather and the crowds, it is truly outstanding. Over a period of many years, we've been blessed with good management at the fair, and that continuity in management is what makes events so successful."

Duda, who was at a fair in Michigan when contacted by The Daily Record, said she started making her first cotton candy when she was 8 years old, along with cutting onions.

"One of the greatest parts of this industry is getting to go to different events and seeing friends we only get to see once or twice a year," she said. "We're connecting with people here in Michigan that we don't see every day. It's fun to travel around. That's really nice."

