Ontario student named talent winner in Dallas pageant

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
ONTARIO — Breckelle Miller of Mansfield was recently crowned the 2023 International Talent of the Year winner in the AAMTC (American Amateur Model and Talent Competition) held by the International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant in Dallas, Texas.

Breckelle, 7, a first grader at Stingel Elementary School, won three gold, first place medals to capture the overall title. The three categories in which she earned gold medals were: Vocal Division: “You Raise Me Up,” Musical Theater Division: “First Time In Forever” and Novelty Division: singing “Girl in 14G” and performed ventriloquism with her unicorn puppet Starla.

Breckelle prepared for the competition by taking weekly voice instruction from Alli Lange at Richland Academy of the Arts and Dan Fleming of Mansfield Christian School.

Her mother Kimberly Yeager Miller is her ventriloquism coach. This past year Breckelle sang the national anthem for four college basketball games at Ashland University, was a finalist in the Ohio Has Talent Competition, received a standing ovation for her performance at the Miss Ohio Scholarship Pageant, and was a featured performer at Richland Academy’s 30 Year Celebration. Most recently she sang for the Ontario 4th of July Celebration at Marshall Park.

Breckelle also enjoys drawing and acting. This past year she acted and sang in four feature films with movie stars Kevin Sorbo and Dean Cain for JCFilms Productions.

Breckelle is looking forward to singing the national anthem at her first college football game at Ashland University on Oct. 15 and at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus for the Ohio State wrestling match against Penn State in February 2023.

