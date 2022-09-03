Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Watch now: Making something old new again at Clinton High School
CLINTON — Over the summer, Clinton High School teacher Gayle Bowman went rummage sale shopping for old furniture. Her idea was to teach her students in a class called housing and interior design how to take old furniture and make it new again, and when she told people selling the furniture what she intended to do with it, most of them didn't charge her anything for the pieces.
Herald & Review
Decatur council approves revised police contract despite concerns over relaxed residency requirement
DECATUR — Over the concerns of a half-dozen African American community leaders and with its lone Black member absent, the Decatur City Council voted to accept changes to the collective bargaining agreement with the city's police union. The changes, ratified last month by an 89-19 vote of union members...
Herald & Review
Labor Day Parade big loader
Not only unions were on display, but also the massive things they can make. This Caterpillar Inc. 988 loader was built at the company's Decatur plant.
Herald & Review
Decatur mom jailed after blasting hole in floor during argument with daughter, police say
DECATUR — A Decatur mom is jailed after police said she pulled a gun during an argument with her teenage daughter and pointed it toward the girl before blasting a hole in the floor of the family garage. The 16-year-old daughter is quoted as telling Decatur police that her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Accused gunman pleads for time to hire lawyer
DECATUR — Accused killer Dionte A. Robinson told a judge Tuesday that he needed time while his family tried to pull together the money to hire a defense lawyer for him. Much is at stake for the defendant, who was warned by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes that, if found guilty, he could be looking at going to prison “for the rest of your life.”
Herald & Review
Decatur man accused of trying to beat his girlfriend to death
DECATUR — A sworn affidavit paints a frightening picture of what police allege was a jealous Decatur man’s attempt to beat and kick his girlfriend to death. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava inflicted injuries so severe on the 27-year-old victim, police say, that she suffered multiple facial fractures in the Saturday attack. She was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield and Decatur police report that she remains in critical condition.
Herald & Review
Police investigate gunfire, fight at Decatur bar
DECATUR — Police are investigating the case of a man who fired a gun outside of a Decatur bar before getting into a wrestling match with one of the patrons. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the suspect still had the gun in his waistband during the struggle around 12:50 a.m. Monday inside the Port Royal Gastropub, 2880 North Oakland Ave.
Comments / 0