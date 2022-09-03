Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
Do Colorado “factory farms” need tighter regulation?
Colorado may not have the reputation of some states for hosting massive “factory farms,” the way Iowa and North Carolina are associated with hogs, or Wisconsin is seen as a dairy assembly line. But “concentrated animal feeding operations,” an industry-preferred term, do dot the Rocky Mountain landscape, from...
coloradosun.com
Colorado’s child care crisis shows no sign of waning
Timing was everything for Jaiya Jermulowske and her husband, Kory. They knew they couldn’t afford to have two kids in day care at the same time, so the couple— who live about 35 minutes south of Steamboat Springs — planned their second pregnancy around child care. When...
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
coloradosun.com
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradosun.com
The coal-fired power plant in Pueblo is seen as so unreliable one of its co-op owners wants out
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative is seeking to pull out of its stake in Xcel Energy’s troubled Comanche 3 coal-fired power plant and recoup its investment in the unit. The CORE Electric Cooperative, serving 172,000 members in suburban and rural areas from south of Castle Rock to north of...
coloradosun.com
The Colorado Sun thanks you for an amazing four years
Four years ago, we launched The Colorado Sun with anxiety, determination and a fierce commitment to a mission of serving our state. It’s nerve-wracking to start any new business, whether it’s a restaurant or a website that serves up fresh news. But we pushed through and promised you, our readers, that we would work hard to produce the quality news coverage that you need and deserve. We’ve learned a lot along the way.
coloradosun.com
Along Colorado’s I-70 detour route, speeding, traffic jams — and an occasional boost to business
Closures of Colorado’s main east-west thoroughfare this summer have sent drivers on hourslong detours — bringing added traffic and a welcome boost to some towns and businesses on the alternate routes. In Craig, there’s been a bump to restaurants and grocery stores. In Rifle, Interstate 70 closures have...
coloradosun.com
Dozens of Colorado schools cancel class amid high heat forecast
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org. Record-breaking heat in Colorado this week has prompted public schools without air conditioning to close or announce plans to send students home early. More than 30 Denver schools are calling “heat days,” according to a district news release. Most...
Comments / 0