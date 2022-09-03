ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
coloradosun.com

Do Colorado “factory farms” need tighter regulation?

Colorado may not have the reputation of some states for hosting massive “factory farms,” the way Iowa and North Carolina are associated with hogs, or Wisconsin is seen as a dairy assembly line. But “concentrated animal feeding operations,” an industry-preferred term, do dot the Rocky Mountain landscape, from...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado’s child care crisis shows no sign of waning

Timing was everything for Jaiya Jermulowske and her husband, Kory. They knew they couldn’t afford to have two kids in day care at the same time, so the couple— who live about 35 minutes south of Steamboat Springs — planned their second pregnancy around child care. When...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
coloradosun.com

The Colorado Sun thanks you for an amazing four years

Four years ago, we launched The Colorado Sun with anxiety, determination and a fierce commitment to a mission of serving our state. It’s nerve-wracking to start any new business, whether it’s a restaurant or a website that serves up fresh news. But we pushed through and promised you, our readers, that we would work hard to produce the quality news coverage that you need and deserve. We’ve learned a lot along the way.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Dozens of Colorado schools cancel class amid high heat forecast

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org. Record-breaking heat in Colorado this week has prompted public schools without air conditioning to close or announce plans to send students home early. More than 30 Denver schools are calling “heat days,” according to a district news release. Most...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy