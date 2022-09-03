ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

BEAT OF HAWAII

Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall

An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
HONOLULU, HI
QSR Web

Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaii location

Chick-fil-A has opened its first restaurant in Kahului in the state of Hawaii. The store opened Sept. 1, according to a press release. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawai'i and to share our signature hospitality and great-tasting food with guests in Kahului," store owner Sean Whaley said in the press release. "Working in the restaurant industry and playing competitive sports like rugby have given me the experience and tools to create a dedicated, service-minded team. By cultivating each individual's skills and talents, we will build a strong 'ohana of team members that will thrive both inside and outside of the restaurant."
KAHULUI, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thief targets Maui performing arts venue forcing play cancellation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a break-in at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts in Wailuku. It happened sometime Monday. The academy canceled Thursday’s performance of “Almost Maine” after a burglar stole more than $7,000 worth of costumes, props and personal items. The theater says...
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

California and the West broil in record heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record-setting heat wave made life miserable in much of the West on Tuesday, with California stretching into its second week of excessive heat that taxed the state's power supply with record-setting demand and brought it perilously close to ordering rolling outages while people were desperately trying to stay cool.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KITV.com

House fire displaces family of 6 on Maui

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A family of six on Maui is looking for a home after a fire caused extensive damage to their house in Hana over the weekend. One person was injured in the fire that broke out at a home on Keanini Drive, Saturday afternoon.
HANA, HI
mauinow.com

Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week

The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels. Maui County Farm Bureau is one of the sponsors of the 2022 convention, to be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows from Sept. 7-9, 2022.
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Naung Mai Thai Kitchen

There is an abundance of Thai restaurants in Hilo, and I was eager to try one that I heard good things about - Naung Mai Thai Kitchen. I ordered some of my usual faves at Thai restaurants:. I loved the tender eggplant and the soft tofu in this dish, both...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Navy submits accelerated Red Hill defueling plan to Hawaii DOH

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Department of Defense (DoD) submitted its updated plan to defuel its Red Hill Underground Bulk Storage Facility. The updated plan moves up the defueling completion date by five months to July 2024. "I'm hoping the Navy takes accountability." | Military families file federal lawsuit over...
HAWAII STATE

