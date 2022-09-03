Read full article on original website
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall
An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaii location
Chick-fil-A has opened its first restaurant in Kahului in the state of Hawaii. The store opened Sept. 1, according to a press release. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawai'i and to share our signature hospitality and great-tasting food with guests in Kahului," store owner Sean Whaley said in the press release. "Working in the restaurant industry and playing competitive sports like rugby have given me the experience and tools to create a dedicated, service-minded team. By cultivating each individual's skills and talents, we will build a strong 'ohana of team members that will thrive both inside and outside of the restaurant."
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years.
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
11 new COVID-related deaths, 1,215 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,215 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,655. The statewide test positivity rate is 6.4%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
Thief targets Maui performing arts venue forcing play cancellation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a break-in at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts in Wailuku. It happened sometime Monday. The academy canceled Thursday’s performance of “Almost Maine” after a burglar stole more than $7,000 worth of costumes, props and personal items. The theater says...
Shark off Hawaiian island bites French woman, leaves her in ‘critical condition’
A French woman was bitten by a shark off the coast of Maui on Saturday afternoon. In a release by the County of Maui, authorities said that officers responded to the beach area of Pāʻia Bay on the island’s north shore at approximately 4:09 p.m local time.
Review: “Hacking” First Class to Hawaii On Alaska Airlines
We’re going to share how we were able to fly in Alaska Airlines First Class for barely $200 more than in economy. That’s a great deal, the “hack if you will,” and we’ll tell you how we did it and what the entire experience was like.
California and the West broil in record heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record-setting heat wave made life miserable in much of the West on Tuesday, with California stretching into its second week of excessive heat that taxed the state's power supply with record-setting demand and brought it perilously close to ordering rolling outages while people were desperately trying to stay cool.
House fire displaces family of 6 on Maui
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A family of six on Maui is looking for a home after a fire caused extensive damage to their house in Hana over the weekend. One person was injured in the fire that broke out at a home on Keanini Drive, Saturday afternoon.
PHOTO: Hawaiian Man Reels in Absolutely Massive Octopus, Breaks Over 20-year State Record
On Tuesday morning (August 30), Michael Matsunaga loaded up on fish and squid and headed out on his boat for a relaxing day of fishing – or so he thought. The 69-year-old Wahiawa resident dropped his line, hoping to reel in an interesting catch from the sea floor. With his bait 400 feet below the surface, he waited.
Hawaii judges under fire as public urges courts to keep criminals behind bars
Former judge and prosecutor Randal Lee knows firsthand the responsibility of sound judgements to keep the community safe from those posing a danger to the public. "Just like offenders have to be accountable, judges should be held accountable too," he said.
Hawaii to get nearly $7 million in e-cigarette settlement
The state will get $6.8 million from a settlement with e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs. Money, some say, that is needed to curb Hawaii's high teen vaping rate.
Hawaii at higher brush fire risk through the fall
Many areas had hot and dry summer-like weather for Labor Day, and that is expected to continue. Unfortunately, the pleasant beach conditions have also raised Hawaii's fire danger for this fall.
Maui County reopens north shore beaches after weekend shark attack
Maui County have reopened several beaches, after taking extra precautions for Labor Day weekend following a shark attack Saturday. The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that three North Shore beach parks were closed following a shark attack Saturday, September 3 at Paia Bay.
Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week
The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels. Maui County Farm Bureau is one of the sponsors of the 2022 convention, to be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows from Sept. 7-9, 2022.
Visit Hilo: Naung Mai Thai Kitchen
There is an abundance of Thai restaurants in Hilo, and I was eager to try one that I heard good things about - Naung Mai Thai Kitchen. I ordered some of my usual faves at Thai restaurants:. I loved the tender eggplant and the soft tofu in this dish, both...
Navy submits accelerated Red Hill defueling plan to Hawaii DOH
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Department of Defense (DoD) submitted its updated plan to defuel its Red Hill Underground Bulk Storage Facility. The updated plan moves up the defueling completion date by five months to July 2024. "I'm hoping the Navy takes accountability." | Military families file federal lawsuit over...
