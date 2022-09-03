It seems that Gilbert Burns is picking the upset in the UFC 280 main event and rooting for his fellow Brazilian. Burns is one of the best fighters in the UFC’s always-difficult welterweight division and has one of the best BJJ pedigrees out of anyone on the roster. While he has begun garnering a reputation for his heavy power punches, there is no denying that the bulk of “Durinho’s” expertise comes from work being done on the mats.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO