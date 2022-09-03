Read full article on original website
Cris Cyborg Wants To See Ronda Rousey Return To MMA: It’s Sad
Bellator women’s featherweight champion and MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg feels Ronda Rousey left the sport with plenty more to still give. Cyborg is set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva at Fight Music Show on September 25th. She still plans on competing in MMA and eventually returning to Bellator to defend her 145lb belt.
Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Waits For Nate Diaz At The Airport
Khamzat Chimaev is having himself some fun ahead of his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz. This Saturday, two of the UFC’s biggest names will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in a five-round main event. However, if Nate Diaz “pulls up” to the city’s Harry Reid International Airport while Chimaev lurks, the “Borz” might not wait for the feeding bell to try collecting scraps.
Jake Paul Explains The Weight Limit Set For Silva Fight
Jake Paul has explained why his upcoming fight against Anderson Silva will be contested at a 187-pound weight limit. In Silva, Paul takes on one of the all-time MMA greats, as well as a boxer with a recent knockout on his record. Anderson Silva took out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr back in 2021 by knockout, before doing the same to former MMA fighter Tito Ortiz.
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
Adesanya Reacts To Male Stopping Trans Woman In MMA Fight
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has reacted to a clip of a male MMA fighter finishing a transgender woman in one round. The debate surrounding the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports has been a present topic in recent years. Last month, the WBC — regarded as boxing’s most prestigious governing body — reached its conclusion on the matter, banning trans fighters from competing against their stated gender. With that, the organization joins the likes of FINA, which oversees competitive swimming worldwide, and USA Powerlifting.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official, Paul Shares Round Prediction
Jake Paul will be taking on UFC legend Anderson Silva for his next test in the boxing ring on a Showtime pay-per-view on Oct. 29. News of the rumored Paul/Silva booking was announced Tuesday in an official news release and first shared on social media by Showtime. Paul had already...
Watch: Renzo Gracie Allegedly Fights Racist In NY Subway
Footage has emerged that allegedly shows Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and former mixed martial artist Renzo Gracie fighting a man on a New York subway platform. Gracie, a 6th degree BJJ black belt, won a pair of ADCC gold medals over two decades ago and competed under the banners of the UFC, PRIDE, K-1, and ONE Championship during a 23-fight MMA career between 1992 and 2018.
Canelo Gives Update On Usman Fight Chances After UFC 278
Boxing great Canelo Álvarez has spoken about UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman‘s defeat at UFC 278 for the first time and provided an update on a potential superfight between the pair. Usman headed to Utah last month with grand aspirations. The then-champion had hoped to defend his gold for...
Rogan Identifies The Person Who Can Solve UFC’s Glove Problem
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has provided a solution for the promotion’s glove problem, which consistently sees fights halted by eye pokes. In fighting, fouls are inevitable in many aspects, with the odd shot connecting to a cup being hard to prevent. But one issue that has long existed and long been left alone is the frequent eye pokes that can be seen at most events. And given the importance of sight in mixed martial arts, the unintentional pokes can often lead to bouts being scrapped.
Tyson Fury Provides Update On Possible WWE Move
WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has left the door open to another dip into the professional wrestling waters down the line. This past weekend, legendary boxer Fury was in action in and around another ring. The world’s leading pro wrestling organization, the WWE, headed to Cardiff, Wales, in the United Kingdom for the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view.
Jake Paul Rubs Fight Announcement In Dana White’s Face
Jake Paul has flaunted the fact that he’s accepted a boxing match with UFC legend Anderson Silva despite doubters, including Dana White, believing he would never take on the challenge. Paul is slated to face Silva in a boxing match on Oct. 29th in Phoenix, AZ. The matchup is...
Chimaev Warns Diaz About Starting Trouble At UFC 279 Presser
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev won’t shy away from any pre-fight shenanigans with Nate Diaz when they go face-to-face at this week’s press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins. On Saturday, Chimaev will return to the Octagon for his sixth outing under the UFC banner. Having secured a sizable step...
Watch: MMA Fighter Faceplants Opponent In 24-Second KO
MMA fighter Talisson Teixeira made Fernando Kato pay for attempting a takedown in the most brutal fashion possible. Teixeira faced Kato in a heavyweight preliminary matchup at SFT 37 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, BR. The two heavyweights were just a couple of fights into their professional careers after making their debuts last year.
Nate Diaz Explains Why “Fake” Usman Was Never A Champion
Nate Diaz feels Kamaru Usman put himself in a terrible light regarding his recent comments about a potential fight with one of his friends. Diaz is set to face Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event this Saturday. He returns following nearly a two-year hiatus stemming from his last fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.
Watch: MMA Fighter Reverse Slams Opponent For Knockout
MMA fighter Dominique Simon viciously won his latest amateur fight against Luke Brinkworth at XFC 58 on Saturday. Simon faced Brinkworth in a featherweight matchup in Brisbane, AU. The two fighters looked to continue their development as featherweight prospects to watch soon. It didn’t take long for Brinkworth to get...
Chimaev Shares Take On ‘Bringing Children To Fights’ Issue
Khamzat Chimaev agrees with Conor McGregor‘s take that a fighter’s family, and particularly children, shouldn’t attend UFC fights. Chimaev is set to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 headliner this Saturday night in Las Vegas, NV. This is his first UFC main event, and a win could give him a title shot for his next fight.
Gilbert Burns Doubts Makhachev: ‘He’s Not Khabib, He Lost By KO’
It seems that Gilbert Burns is picking the upset in the UFC 280 main event and rooting for his fellow Brazilian. Burns is one of the best fighters in the UFC’s always-difficult welterweight division and has one of the best BJJ pedigrees out of anyone on the roster. While he has begun garnering a reputation for his heavy power punches, there is no denying that the bulk of “Durinho’s” expertise comes from work being done on the mats.
Watch: Ex-WWE Champ Believes He’s Out-Shoeyed Tuivasa
Former WWE champion Sheamus has attempted to surpass UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa’s “shoey” exploits with a special combo of his own. When the name “Bam Bam” Tuivasa is mentioned, a number of things come to mind: hard hits, brutal knockouts, cheesy walkout songs, and shoeys. Three out of four were on display in the UFC Paris main event this past weekend — 2001 classic “Lady Marmalade” serenading the Australian to the Octagon, two-and-a-half rounds of powerful back and forth action, and a vicious knockout.
Dana White Reacts To Chimaev/Costa Clash At UFC PI
UFC President Dana White has reacted after Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner Khamzat Chimaev almost got into a physical altercation with middleweight Paulo Costa. This weekend, Chimaev will return to the Octagon for his sixth outing under the UFC banner, and there aren’t many bigger names it could come against. Given that his dancing partner in the UFC 279 main event, Nate Diaz, is always down for a scrap, talk early in fight week surrounded a possible pre-fight altercation between “Borz” and the Stockton native.
St-Pierre Admits Edwards “Would Have Given Me Trouble”
Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has assessed how a fight against reigning welterweight king Leon Edwards would play out. For a long time, GSP’s place on the all-time 170-pound throne appeared secure and largely untested. But then came along a “Nigerian Nightmare,” who racked up a record 15 straight wins in the division, including five successful title defenses after he ripped the title away from Tyron Woodley in 2019.
