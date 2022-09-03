ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Meadows turned over new texts and emails to the National Archives within a week of Mar-a-Lago raid, report says

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

  • Mark Meadows handed over texts and emails to the National Archives after the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.
  • The Archives realized communications were missing after his submissions to the January 6 committee.
  • It could be a "coincidence," but "much more started coming in" following the search, a source told CNN.

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff under Donald Trump, handed over new texts and emails from his time in the administration to the National Archives within a week of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search, CNN reported.

The Archives had become aware some of Meadows' communications were missing after seeing what he turned over to the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, the outlet said.

"It could be a coincidence, but within a week of the August 8 search on Mar-a-Lago, much more started coming in," one source familiar with the discussions told CNN.

The records were turned over in response to an earlier request for all electronic communications that fell under the Presidential Records Act.

The source told CNN that Meadows was believed to be cooperating with the Archives, even though the process was moving slowly.

Another source told CNN that the Mar-a-Lago search had nothing to do with Meadows' new submissions.

The records submitted by Meadows were not classified and are separate from the Archives' efforts to retrieve federal records from Trump, the report said.

The outlet noted that Meadows is in an "awkward position" as he is one of Trump's designees to the Archives, and has been working to help get Trump to return documents to them, sources told CNN.

He visited the former president in Mar-a-Lago last year and discussed documents that the Archives were looking to have returned, sources told the outlet.

The Archives lengthy efforts to retrieve federal records from Trump culminated in the FBI searching the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence last month.

Trump has been advised to cut contact with Meadows in recent months, sources told CNN, as his actions surrounding the Capitol riot continue to be investigated by the January 6 House committee.

However, the former president has not completely cut ties with him, but has complained about him behind closed doors, a source told CNN.

"Their relationship is not the same as it once was," the source said.

Ultimate One ⚓️
4d ago

At least Meadows turn in his text and emails to NARA, but I don't think it was a coincidence though. He was just smart enough to know that all documents are to go to NARA. Unlike Trump, who again and I reiterate, is to stubborn and to Petulant to do what he is asked of. Every stupid move Trump makes, just gets him in deeper legal trouble and a mabe one way ticket to prison. This we hope.

Gary Mathias
4d ago

He reminds me of the tic tok video of the cat getting ready to push something off the shelf until his owner beats a stuffed animal that knocked something off. The cat thinks better and pushes the item back to safety.

Victim of Las Vegas
4d ago

Here chick,chick,chick. Pardon me, oh wait wrong president. And ladies and gentlemen the games move on to a new board. The pieces are the same, it's the motivation that has changed. Meadows is just the quickest of the worst of the bunch. Place your bets on who will follow Meadows. 😆😂

