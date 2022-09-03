Mark Meadows turned over new texts and emails to the National Archives within a week of Mar-a-Lago raid, report says

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Mark Meadows handed over texts and emails to the National Archives after the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.

The Archives realized communications were missing after his submissions to the January 6 committee.

It could be a "coincidence," but "much more started coming in" following the search, a source told CNN.

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff under Donald Trump, handed over new texts and emails from his time in the administration to the National Archives within a week of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search, CNN reported.

The Archives had become aware some of Meadows' communications were missing after seeing what he turned over to the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, the outlet said.

"It could be a coincidence, but within a week of the August 8 search on Mar-a-Lago, much more started coming in," one source familiar with the discussions told CNN.

The records were turned over in response to an earlier request for all electronic communications that fell under the Presidential Records Act.

The source told CNN that Meadows was believed to be cooperating with the Archives, even though the process was moving slowly.

Another source told CNN that the Mar-a-Lago search had nothing to do with Meadows' new submissions.

The records submitted by Meadows were not classified and are separate from the Archives' efforts to retrieve federal records from Trump, the report said.

The outlet noted that Meadows is in an "awkward position" as he is one of Trump's designees to the Archives, and has been working to help get Trump to return documents to them, sources told CNN.

He visited the former president in Mar-a-Lago last year and discussed documents that the Archives were looking to have returned, sources told the outlet.

The Archives lengthy efforts to retrieve federal records from Trump culminated in the FBI searching the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence last month.

Trump has been advised to cut contact with Meadows in recent months, sources told CNN, as his actions surrounding the Capitol riot continue to be investigated by the January 6 House committee.

However, the former president has not completely cut ties with him, but has complained about him behind closed doors, a source told CNN.

"Their relationship is not the same as it once was," the source said.