ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk's 2-year-old son gets frustrated when his toy rockets fail to reach orbit because they're too heavy

By Sam Tabahriti
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ns9I_0hgjfzor00
Elon Musk has two children with Grimes. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
  • Grimes said her two-year-old son with Elon Musk gets frustrated when playing with his toy rockets.
  • The singer tweeted that her son accuses her of "trickery" when he realizes they are "fake".
  • After one toy failed to reach orbit, she said X Æ A-12 exclaimed: "Fuckin rocket is too fuckin heavy."

Elon Musk's two-year-old son appears to have the same fascination with rockets and going into space as his father.

Grimes, the mother of two of the SpaceX CEO's children, tweeted that their son gets frustrated when playing with toy rockets: "'fuckin rocket is too fuckin heavy' – my 2 ur old son after his toy rocket failed to reach orbit."

—𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 1, 2022

After being told by a Twitter user to buy her son a new toy, the Canadian singer responded: "He has destroyed them all because he doesn't realize they aren't real and so he rips off the boosters and whatnot trying to emulate a real rocket, then accuses me of trickery for giving him fake rockets and becomes inconsolable."

"Yes he says rocket landing about 200 times a day. It's very heartwarming," she added.

The world's richest man had two children with Grimes, including their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl who was born via surrogate last December. Their son, X Æ A-12, was born in May 2020.

Musk has fathered at least nine children, including two with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis, who works at Neuralink.

His other children include Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

A boy was born to Musk and author Justine Wilson in 2002 but he died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks.

The tech mogul has repeatedly said that he regards declining birth rates as one of the greatest threats to civilization.

Mark Cuban texted Musk after the birth of one of his children asking how many offspring he was planning to have. The billionaire responded: "Mars need people."

Comments / 10

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’

For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says

Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'

This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kai
Person
Mark Cuban
Business Insider

The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says

Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lefty Graves

Woman is horrified when boyfriend asks why she came back home after she left for work, showered, but didn't talk to him

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Living in a small town, it doesn’t take long for everyone to become comfortable with everyone else. However, sometimes, some people become too comfortable. For example, my friend was living in a duplex in a small town, and sometimes her boyfriend would stay the night.
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists

Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Linus Business#Business Leadership#New Toy#Rocket#Tech#Canadian
Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
One Green Planet

Elon Musk Says Shutting Down Nuclear Power Plants is ‘Anti-Human’ and ‘Insane’ For National Security

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and CEO of Tesla, said that shutting down nuclear power plants is ‘insane’ and called environmentalists ‘anti-human.’. Musk tweeted about nuclear energy last week, saying, “Countries should be increasing nuclear power generation! It is insane from a national security standpoint & bad for the environment to shut them down.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to split cost of buying daughter's first car after paying for stepdaughter's car in full

If you buy a car for one of your children, does that mean you're obligated to share the cost of cars for all of your children? What if we get stepchildren involved?. "According to recent research, 42% of American adults have at least one step-relative (a step-parent, step-sibling, or a stepchild). What's more, there are about 11.6 million stepchildren in the U.S." Does that complicate the matter even further?
Business Insider

Business Insider

601K+
Followers
39K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy