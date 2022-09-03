ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU lineman has hilariously sad reaction to blocked extra point vs. Florida State

LSU football didn’t get the outcome it wanted as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game was a close but badly played one for a team that has seen some dominance over recent history, and it ended in dramatic fashion with a blocked extra-point that sealed up a victory for the Seminoles. Needless to say, LSU freshman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon was among the heartbroken, with this dramatic flop at the end of the game.
emueagles.com

Football Heads to the Bayou for a Battle with Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team will hit the road for the first time this season when it travels to the bayou for a meeting with the University of Louisiana, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Cajun Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT. Eastern Michigan...
Classic Rock 105.1

Instagram Status of LSU’s Kayshon Boutte Speaks Volumes

LSU's wild season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome had so many crazy moments that it's hard to unpack it all the morning after. Despite multiple mistakes throughout the game, the Tigers found themselves in an improbable position to win in the final moments, only to lose in a gut-wrenching fashion.
KPLC TV

Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

