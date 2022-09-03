Read full article on original website
Southside High's Hannah Mouton Makes School History With Touchdown Reception
Hannah Mouton is a pretty good athlete. The Southside High junior is one of the top basketball players in the state of Louisiana but she's now excelling in another sport.
UL Football Holding Flash Ticket Sale for this Saturday’s Game – Details
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football is riding the longest winning streak in the nation at 14 games following their week 1 win over SLU last Saturday night. Louisiana (1-0) plays host to Eastern Michigan (1-0) this Saturday night at Cajun Field in a nationally televised contest airing on the NFL Network with a 6:00 kickoff.
LSU’s Ali Gaye Reaches Out To FSU’s Jordan Travis After Brutal Targeting Call
LSU defensive end, Ali Gaye, has been labeled as one of the Tiger’s best most feared defenders. He was named preseason All-SEC and named a preseason first-team All-American. His talent and skill were on full display in Sunday’s matchup with Flordia State. In a crucial moment in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU lineman has hilariously sad reaction to blocked extra point vs. Florida State
LSU football didn’t get the outcome it wanted as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game was a close but badly played one for a team that has seen some dominance over recent history, and it ended in dramatic fashion with a blocked extra-point that sealed up a victory for the Seminoles. Needless to say, LSU freshman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon was among the heartbroken, with this dramatic flop at the end of the game.
emueagles.com
Football Heads to the Bayou for a Battle with Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team will hit the road for the first time this season when it travels to the bayou for a meeting with the University of Louisiana, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Cajun Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT. Eastern Michigan...
LSU Student Goes Off on Football Team Following Loss to Florida State [WATCH]
He wanted to go viral, and now he has. Watch as an LSU student tees off on the LSU football program following their loss Sunday night in New Orleans. He makes a good point in that LSU really has struggled in opening games the past few years, but then goes on to compare the LSU football program to a small high school team.
Instagram Status of LSU’s Kayshon Boutte Speaks Volumes
LSU's wild season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome had so many crazy moments that it's hard to unpack it all the morning after. Despite multiple mistakes throughout the game, the Tigers found themselves in an improbable position to win in the final moments, only to lose in a gut-wrenching fashion.
Tyrann Mathieu Shows up At LSU Game With Joe Burrow Jersey On [PHOTO]
Tyrann Mathieu of the New Orleans Saints showed up Sunday night in the Superdome wearing a Joe Burrow jersey. While Burrow may no longer be on the team, that did not stop the Saints defensive star from supporting the quarterback that brought a national title to LSU. And while the...
LSU Coach Brian Kelly Gets Roasted by Reporter after Making Joke about Media Being Late
New head coach of the LSU Tigers football team Brian Kelly met with media members following a heartbreaking one-point loss to Florida State. When Kelly joked with the group of reporters about being late, one media member fired back with a response that left the Tigers' coach shocked. It was...
Former LSU Tigers’ Coach Ed Orgeron Reveals Feelings from Final Meeting with University Athletics Director
Former LSU Tigers football coach Ed Orgeron was candid in a recent interview as he revealed his point of view during his exit from the University. Orgeron's feelings were made clear as he described his exact thoughts when LSU Athletics executives informed him of how his departure from the team would go.
Reporter Who ‘Clapped Back’ at LSU’s Brian Kelly During Presser Responds to Comment
The biggest sports story has come full circle. Everyone around the country, in the sports world at least, is talking about the reporter who responded to LSU's Brian Kelly after he called out members of the media for being late to his weekly press conference. When he "jokingly" informed members...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Acadiana Jockey Arrested for Allegedly Using Stimulator on Horse
A well-known jockey from Acadiana was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police's Gaming division. State Police officials say that 55-year-old Gerard Melancon of Scott was arrested for "unlawful stimulation of horses" (LA RS 4:175.D). He was then booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Section D of...
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
theadvocate.com
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
KPLC TV
Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
The very popular Guatemalan chain, Pollo Campero's has announced that they are planning to open 12 new restaurants in the Louisiana area over the next 5 years
