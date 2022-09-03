ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Broken down Royal Navy aircraft carrier to return to base ahead of repairs

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eSYr_0hgjeWNh00

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is to sail back to its home base after breaking down off the Isle of Wight.

The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on August 27 heading to the US for diplomatic visits and exercises including flight trials with the F-35B Lightning jets.

The Navy announced on Friday that sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth, the fleet flagship, would sail next week to take over the US duties.

Shortly after the Prince of Wales – the Nato flagship – sailed last Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.

The departure of the 65,000-tonne ship had already been delayed from the previous day because of a technical problem but a decision was taken to sail anyway.

The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay at Gosport, Hampshire, on Monday travelling at a rate of 4 knots accompanied by tugs for the journey to calmer waters.

Navy divers have been inspecting the ship and found that a coupling on the propeller shaft had failed.

The shaft is a combination of steel poles joined together with a shaft coupling, one of which has failed. It is understood this was caused by a mechanical failure and not because of a failure to keep the coupling greased.

HMS Prince of Wales will be leaving Stokes Bay at about 3.30pm on Saturday making the slow journey using only one propeller to Portsmouth Naval Base to arrive after 5pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwdCG_0hgjeWNh00
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

The carrier will then unload crew and equipment and remain at port while further inspections are carried out before it heads to dry dock for repairs, probably at Rosyth in Scotland where it was built.

The Nato flagship had been sailing to undertake training exercises with the US Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and the US Marine Corps.

The crew of the HMS Queen Elizabeth have been notified they will now be sailing to the United States altering its previous plans for deployments to the Baltic and Mediterranean this autumn.

Navy chiefs and the Government are believed to be assessing which of the US commitments including the Atlantic Future Forum in New York at the end of September are essential for a carrier and which can be carried out by other ships from the fleet.

Now this is an extremely unusual fault and we continue to pursue all repair options

The Navy had said prior to the departure of HMS Prince of Wales that notable port stops during the three-month deployment would be in New York, Halifax in Canada and the Caribbean.

Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse, director of Force Generation, who is responsible for making sure Royal Navy ships are ready to deploy, confirmed on Friday that HMS Queen Elizabeth would take over the US duties.

He said: “Royal Navy divers have inspected the starboard shaft of the shift and the adjacent areas and they have confirmed there is significant damage to the shaft on the propeller and some superficial damage to the rudder but no damage to the rest of the ship.

“Our initial assessment has shown that coupling that joins the final two sections of the shaft has failed.

“Now this is an extremely unusual fault and we continue to pursue all repair options.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap

The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe. Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.
RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Royal Navy#Aircraft Carrier#The Isle Of Wight#Hms#Nato
newschain

One dead, nine missing after plane crashes in Puget Sound

One person has been killed and nine people remain missing, including a child, after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, the US coast guard said. The floatplane had been flying on Sunday afternoon from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a southern suburb of Seattle, the agency said.
RENTON, WA
newschain

Royal Navy frigates shadow Russian warships close to UK waters

Three Royal Navy warships have been shadowing a Russian Navy task force in waters close to the UK. Type 23 frigates HMS Westminster, HMS Lancaster and HMS Richmond tracked Slava-class cruiser, Marshal Ustinov, the sister ship of the ill-fated Moskva which sunk in the Black Sea in April. They have...
MILITARY
newschain

California sheriff’s deputy in custody after double killing

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement after he was accused in the killing of a husband and wife in their home, authorities said. Devin Williams Jr, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called authorities in the hours after the shooting and said he wanted to turn himself in, officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
newschain

Truss issues: The challenges facing the incoming prime minister

When Liz Truss arrives in No 10 on Tuesday she will immediately face a series of daunting challenges at home and abroad which will define her premiership. Here are some of the most pressing issues in her prime ministerial in-tray. – The economy. The Bank of England has warned that...
POLITICS
newschain

Nick Kyrgios devastated after US Open exit after defeat to Karen Khachanov

Nick Kyrgios was left “devastated” as his quest for a first grand slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia’s Karen Khachanov. After reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios arrived in New York motivated to try to go one better but he was unable to find the same tremendous level he showed in beating defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.
TENNIS
newschain

Truss election process ‘far from democratic’, claims Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed the process which led to Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister was “far from democratic”. Mr Putin, viewed as a pariah in Westminster and elsewhere following his invasion of Ukraine, said the UK public had not been given a say over the change in No 10.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Queen postpones Privy Council duties after being urged by royal doctors to rest

The Queen has postponed her Privy Council meeting after being advised by royal doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace has said. The 96-year-old monarch’s latest setback will raise fresh fears for her health the day after she was pictured in a historic audience with Liz Truss, as she appointed her as the new Prime Minister.
U.K.
newschain

Meghan criticises suggestions she was lucky to be chosen by Harry as his bride

The Duchess of Sussex has expressed her frustration at being told a “million times over” that she was lucky the Duke of Sussex had chosen her when they became engaged. Meghan branded the comments gendered and stereotyped, and said Harry had “countered the narrative” by saying: “They’ve got it all wrong. I’m the lucky one because you chose me.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Father and three children found in submerged car in pond ‘died accidentally’

A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, a coroner’s office said. Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — Kyran Holland, one, Kyannah Holland, two, and Kyle Moorman II, five — all died of fresh water drowning, with the father found to have been intoxicated, the Marion County coroner’s office said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newschain

What’s next for Liz Truss? The new Tory leader’s first days

Liz Truss has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party. She garnered the most votes from Tory party members to beat rival Rishi Sunak in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson, as was widely expected. Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, made...
POLITICS
newschain

Meghan confesses to love of Archie comics and redheads in podcast

The Duchess of Sussex has said she romanticised the Archie comic books as a child because she dreamed of a “cookie cutter-looking perfect life”, confessing she had a thing for redheads. Meghan went on to marry the Duke of Sussex who has red hair, just like the series’...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

US police identify body of abducted jogger

US police have said that a body found during an exhaustive search lasting more than three days is that of a woman who was abducted and forced into an vehicle during an early-morning jog near the University of Memphis in Tennessee. Memphis police said on Twitter that investigators identified the...
MEMPHIS, TN
newschain

Rafael Nadal puts his first grand slam defeat in over a year down to ‘bad match’

Rafael Nadal put his first grand slam defeat for more than a year down to a “bad match” as he was stunned by American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open. Nadal was looking for his third slam title of the year after winning the Australian Open and French Open to take the lead in the overall race but he was overpowered by Tiafoe in a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory that blows the tournament wide open.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy