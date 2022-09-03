The Knights of Columbus in Pella wrapped up the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities with their 3rd annual telethon event last week. Several performers and interviews with those impacted by the fundraiser gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Members of the local Knights of Columbus group were calling on businesses and other individuals to raise money for the Pella and Pella Christian Special Education departments, Christian Opportunity Center, 818 Forward with Faith, and the Iowa Special Olympics. Michael Fries says the telethon has grown to include many who benefit from the annual campaign — and this year, raised just over $30,000.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO