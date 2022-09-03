Read full article on original website
Drought Worsening in South Central Iowa
While several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacted the area at the end of August, most of it was not enough to significantly impact drought conditions locally. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, all of Marion County is now rated as severe and most of Warren County is also under that tier, with dry conditions worsening to the south and east of the region. Severe drought is now also impacting all of Mahaska, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.
RVTV Returns to Monroe Today
RVTV is making its return to central Iowa this week, and Monroe is one of the stops on the event celebrating CyHawk week. Monroe is hosting free entertainment and food vendors today from noon to 10 p.m. on the square. Performances include Patty Richards country, a car show, dance performances, knockerball, and the band Standing Hampton.
Webb Shadle Receives a Grant
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville received a $28,500 grant to Friends of Webb Shadle Public Library. The grant was courtesy of Prairie Meadows Race Track and Casino in Altoona. The funds will go towards replacing the 50-year-old heat and air conditioning system at the library.
Friends of Warren County Conservation Hosting Prairie Picnic Fundraiser
The Friends of Warren County Conservation are hosting the annual Prairie Picnic to support environmental education programming and exhibits at the Annett Nature center in September, including a silent auction taking place. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News this year’s event includes an evening BBQ meal, live music, and the silent auction items will be displayed and available for bidding. The event will take place on September 17th. Registration is required, and for more information on registration and how to participate in the silent auction click below.
Changes are Taking Place in Public Health
Numerous changes are taking place in Marion County Public Health. Director of Public Health Kim Dorn tells KNIA/KRLS News that one change will impact many people in the county who use their services. “There are a lot of changes taking place. The one that folks may have already heard about is the change for WIC. Affective October 1st, Marion County Public Health will no longer provide WIC Services.”
IN DEPTH: East Elementary Pleasantville
A group of engaged citizens is trying to save a historic building. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Susan Tinder, Jackie Crone, Marilyn Hayes, and Russell Hayes with the Friends of East Elementary, Pleasantville, Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jason Sandholdt
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt as we discuss a lot of safety issues. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Gas Line Hit in Downtown Knoxville, Buildings Evacuated
All emergency personnel have cleared the scene, and the line is shut off but not repaired as of yet. If businesses wish to reopen, they need to contact the Knoxville Fire Department or Alliant Energy to determine if the office or building is safe for occupancy. There is no timeframe yet in place for gas to be turned back on.
Pella in Pink Returns to In-Person Event This October
Pella in Pink, presented by Pella Regional Health Center Foundation, will be in person this year after two years being held virtually due to COVID-19. The event will start at 2 pm on Sunday, October 2 at Cordova Park at Lake Red Rock with a remembrance ceremony, bounce houses for children, and a 1.2 mile trail hike. Foundation Coordinator at Pella Regional Amy Meyer says the goal of this event is to raise awareness of breast cancer and support expanding breast care programs at Pella Regional.
Lets Talk Knoxville: Steven Watson and Randy Nicholson
Our guest today on Lets Talk Knoxville were Steven Watson and Randy Nicholson as we discuss the Indiana Township Fire Department’s fundraiser. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola High School Musical Picked for Positive Message
The Indianola High School spring musical will be The Addams Family, after a series of viral videos showed the selection process. Director Myles Finn tells KNIA News one of the reasons he picked the Addams Family was the fantastic message it sends. “You look at the Addams Family and it...
Indianola Boys Golf, Volleyball in Action Today
The Indianola boys golf team and Indianola volleyball teams return to action today after the Labor Day holiday. The golf squad heads to Ottumwa to continue competition after several top finishes last week. Head coach Anthony Gallagher tells KNIA Sports the team has been improving over the first couple weeks of the season, and there are new players stepping up each meet which means the athletes push each other every day. Action starts today at noon.
DeJear Stops in Pella Tuesday, in Knoxville Today
Democratic Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear made multiple stops in Pella Tuesday. She held public events at Smokey Row and Central College, and also visited with local business owners and the Career Academy of Pella. AUDIO FROM SMOKEY ROW VISIT:. In Knoxville, she will make a public appearance today from...
Lets Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Michaela Bigouette, Marion County Treasurer as we talk about property taxes. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Making Changes
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is undergoing some changes. They are no longer at the Dixie Gebhardt House, and are working to find a new space. Due to the change in location, all mail should be sent to P.O. Box 711, Knoxville, Iowa 50138. Executive Director Emma Skahill tells KNIA/KRLS News that she is working remotely, and can be contacted via email at director@knoxvilleiachamber.com or by phone at 641-828-7555.
Knights of Columbus 24th Annual Campaign Wrapped Up with Telethon
The Knights of Columbus in Pella wrapped up the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities with their 3rd annual telethon event last week. Several performers and interviews with those impacted by the fundraiser gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Members of the local Knights of Columbus group were calling on businesses and other individuals to raise money for the Pella and Pella Christian Special Education departments, Christian Opportunity Center, 818 Forward with Faith, and the Iowa Special Olympics. Michael Fries says the telethon has grown to include many who benefit from the annual campaign — and this year, raised just over $30,000.
DeJear to Visit Pella Today, Knoxville Wednesday
Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear will be in Marion County for events in Pella Tuesday, September 6 and Knoxville Wednesday, September 7. DeJear will be holding both public and private events in each community. In Pella she will be touring downtown businesses in the morning, and meeting supporters at...
Indianola City Council to Review Traffic Study
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening due to the Labor Day holiday. The council will hold a public hearing on capital loan notes of $3.5 million for industrial park improvements, hold a public hearing on a sign code exemption on N Jefferson Way, and receive a presentation regarding a traffic study on Iowa Ave and N 9th St. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Heal House
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Laurie Abernathy discussing Heal House of Indianola and Warren County. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
DeJear Appearing at Local Events
Deidre DeJear, who is running for Governor of Iowa as a Democrat, will meet with voters at events in the Marion County cities of Pella and Knoxville this week. DeJear will be joined at some events by local candidates for the Iowa Legislature, including Tyler Stewart, Lisa Fleishman, and Joe Kerner. In addition to the public events listed below, DeJear will meet privately with leaders in industry, business, education, health care and emergency services. This tour is organized by the Marion County Democrats in partnership with the DeJear for Iowa campaign.
