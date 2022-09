Living in the Free State of Florida doesn’t come for free. Businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht has sold her 4-acre waterfront compound in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood for a cool $106.87 million, its listing brokerage confirmed to The Post on Friday. The Wall Street Journal, which broke news of the sale, reported that mighty sum not only breaks a sales record for Miami-Dade County, but also marks the first time a Miami home has traded hands for nine figures.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO