Indianola Chamber Offers Next in Top Five Series Seminar
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding the next installment of their “Top Five” series, featuring the Top Five Ways to Stay Positive in a Negative World later this month. The seminar will discuss how business owners and employees can feel confused, anxious, and isolated from the impact...
48-Hour Challenge Raises More Than $166,000 for Scholarships
Central College’s Journey 48-Hour Challenge surpassed its goal of $135,000, raising more than $166,000 for students in August. From noon Tuesday, Aug. 23, to noon Thursday, Aug. 25, 269 alumni, family and friends of Central contributed $166,787 to the college. The majority of the funds raised during the challenge are designated for the Journey Scholarship Fund. The 2022-23 goal is $1.7 million.
Knoxville City Council Approves of Naming Veterans Park
Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Knoxville City Council met Tuesday evening. The council heard a presentation on a Parks and Rec Master Plan, and approved of naming a future park in the Veteran’s District “Veterans Park.” They also considered a proposal to place statues of historic sprint car drivers around the Knoxville square. No action was taken at this time on the statues.
Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Making Changes
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is undergoing some changes. They are no longer at the Dixie Gebhardt House, and are working to find a new space. Due to the change in location, all mail should be sent to P.O. Box 711, Knoxville, Iowa 50138. Executive Director Emma Skahill tells KNIA/KRLS News that she is working remotely, and can be contacted via email at director@knoxvilleiachamber.com or by phone at 641-828-7555.
Let’s Talk Pella – Historic Pella Trust Annual Meeting
Executive Director of the Pella Historic Trust — soon to be the Pella Preservation Trust, Jennifer Van Kooten, and Board Members Ann Summitt, Shawn Thomas, and Bruce Boertje discuss the organization’s upcoming annual meeting on September 20th. Read more here. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Webb Shadle Receives a Grant
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville received a $28,500 grant to Friends of Webb Shadle Public Library. The grant was courtesy of Prairie Meadows Race Track and Casino in Altoona. The funds will go towards replacing the 50-year-old heat and air conditioning system at the library.
Local Option Sales Tax Vote in One Week for Pella Residents
In one week, voters in Pella will decide to whether or not extend the current Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) first approved by voters in 2001 and extended in 2011, which is set to expire at the end of 2023. Currently, the total sales tax in Pella on...
Changes are Taking Place in Public Health
Numerous changes are taking place in Marion County Public Health. Director of Public Health Kim Dorn tells KNIA/KRLS News that one change will impact many people in the county who use their services. “There are a lot of changes taking place. The one that folks may have already heard about is the change for WIC. Affective October 1st, Marion County Public Health will no longer provide WIC Services.”
Indianola School District Informational Meeting on Bond Tomorrow
The fourth and final Indianola School District Public Informational Meeting held on the upcoming bond issue on September 13th is tomorrow, allowing the public to ask questions to district officials about the plans for Indianola High School, finances, and timelines. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News while many are curious...
IN DEPTH: Changes at Marion County Public Health
Major changes are coming the Marion County Public Health. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Director Kim Dorn. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
Friends of Warren County Conservation Hosting Prairie Picnic Fundraiser
The Friends of Warren County Conservation are hosting the annual Prairie Picnic to support environmental education programming and exhibits at the Annett Nature center in September, including a silent auction taking place. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News this year’s event includes an evening BBQ meal, live music, and the silent auction items will be displayed and available for bidding. The event will take place on September 17th. Registration is required, and for more information on registration and how to participate in the silent auction click below.
Warren County Supervisors Discuss Maintenance Supervision
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The board approved amendments to the code of ordinances regarding industrial and commercial wastewater, as well as the final plat for the Ridgewood Valley development. The board also approved an agreement with Central Iowa Community Services, the Trail Access Policy for the Warren County Conservation Board, a 28E agreement with the City of Indianola regarding jail inmates health transport, and a speed limit change on Cleveland St.
Simpson College Hosting October Visit Day
Simpson College is hosting a visit day in October for all potential incoming students and student-athletes. Question and answer sessions will be available with Simpson athletic coaches, performing arts professors, and from students to learn more about the life of a student at Simpson. Optional afternoon events will be available, such as visiting one-on-one with a coach or professor, and a tour of Simpson support staff and departments. The visit will take place on October 1st. For more information, click below.
Pella FFA Hosting Tractor Ride
The Pella FFA is bringing back an annual tradition this month. The annual tractor ride will be held on Saturday, September 17th, with up to 50 tractor drivers and 20 hay rack riders participating. All proceeds benefit the Gary Van Kooten Memorial Tractor Restoration Project. Registration begins on the 17th at 9 a.m., with the ride from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at the Career Academy of Pella. Several stops are scheduled, including the Sully Locker, LJ Maasdam’s Wagon Wheel Sculpture, Zip’N in Lynnville, Peoria Christian School, and back to Pella. Registration costs $40 for the first 50 tractors, with half price for current and incoming FFA members — and $15 to ride a hay rack, with children 7 and under riding for free. Those with questions should contact Luke Van Essen at lukevane23@pellaschools.org or Jacob Bowers at 319-361-8154.
Robert (Bob) Francis Leonard Esq.
A Remembrance Ceremony for Robert (Bob) Francis Leonard Esq. will be held on September 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cochran Cemetery near Lacona, Iowa where he grew up. His cremated remains will be interred alongside his 3 brothers.
Knights of Columbus 24th Annual Campaign Wrapped Up with Telethon
The Knights of Columbus in Pella wrapped up the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities with their 3rd annual telethon event last week. Several performers and interviews with those impacted by the fundraiser gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Members of the local Knights of Columbus group were calling on businesses and other individuals to raise money for the Pella and Pella Christian Special Education departments, Christian Opportunity Center, 818 Forward with Faith, and the Iowa Special Olympics. Michael Fries says the telethon has grown to include many who benefit from the annual campaign — and this year, raised just over $30,000.
Pella City Council with Multiple Public Hearings on Agenda
The Pella City Council has three public hearings and several resolutions to consider at its regular meeting this evening. The council will consider plans, specifications, and form of contract for Fiber Transport West improvements, a hearing to consider a zoning code amendment for residential parking in the Central Business District, and a potential moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor.
Pella in Pink Returns to In-Person Event This October
Pella in Pink, presented by Pella Regional Health Center Foundation, will be in person this year after two years being held virtually due to COVID-19. The event will start at 2 pm on Sunday, October 2 at Cordova Park at Lake Red Rock with a remembrance ceremony, bounce houses for children, and a 1.2 mile trail hike. Foundation Coordinator at Pella Regional Amy Meyer says the goal of this event is to raise awareness of breast cancer and support expanding breast care programs at Pella Regional.
DeJear Appearing at Local Events
Deidre DeJear, who is running for Governor of Iowa as a Democrat, will meet with voters at events in the Marion County cities of Pella and Knoxville this week. DeJear will be joined at some events by local candidates for the Iowa Legislature, including Tyler Stewart, Lisa Fleishman, and Joe Kerner. In addition to the public events listed below, DeJear will meet privately with leaders in industry, business, education, health care and emergency services. This tour is organized by the Marion County Democrats in partnership with the DeJear for Iowa campaign.
Indianola City Council to Review Traffic Study
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening due to the Labor Day holiday. The council will hold a public hearing on capital loan notes of $3.5 million for industrial park improvements, hold a public hearing on a sign code exemption on N Jefferson Way, and receive a presentation regarding a traffic study on Iowa Ave and N 9th St. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
