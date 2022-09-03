The Warren County Extension Office is holding a seminar for adults who want to learn how to eat healthier and more efficiently, Healthy and Homemade: Veg Out! The class will review and practice strategies for using time, money, and skills wisely when you eat at home and dive into the benefits of vegetables and learn how to increase fruits and vegetables in your diet. The class will be Thursday, September 8th from 6:30 to 7:30pm. Registration is required, for more information click below.

