While several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacted the area at the end of August, most of it was not enough to significantly impact drought conditions locally. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, all of Marion County is now rated as severe and most of Warren County is also under that tier, with dry conditions worsening to the south and east of the region. Severe drought is now also impacting all of Mahaska, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO