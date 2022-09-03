Read full article on original website
Gas Line Hit in Downtown Knoxville, Buildings Evacuated
All emergency personnel have cleared the scene, and the line is shut off but not repaired as of yet. If businesses wish to reopen, they need to contact the Knoxville Fire Department or Alliant Energy to determine if the office or building is safe for occupancy. There is no timeframe yet in place for gas to be turned back on.
Marching Dutch Set for Competition Season Soon
The Pella Marching Dutch are gearing up for several competitions that begin later this fall after multiple public shows. Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins say this year’s show theme is “Kiss from a Rose,” and highlights a special trip to Pasadena coming after the season wraps up this fall.
Pella in Pink Returns to In-Person Event This October
Pella in Pink, presented by Pella Regional Health Center Foundation, will be in person this year after two years being held virtually due to COVID-19. The event will start at 2 pm on Sunday, October 2 at Cordova Park at Lake Red Rock with a remembrance ceremony, bounce houses for children, and a 1.2 mile trail hike. Foundation Coordinator at Pella Regional Amy Meyer says the goal of this event is to raise awareness of breast cancer and support expanding breast care programs at Pella Regional.
Webb Shadle Receives a Grant
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville received a $28,500 grant to Friends of Webb Shadle Public Library. The grant was courtesy of Prairie Meadows Race Track and Casino in Altoona. The funds will go towards replacing the 50-year-old heat and air conditioning system at the library.
Let’s Talk Pella – Historic Pella Trust Annual Meeting
Executive Director of the Pella Historic Trust — soon to be the Pella Preservation Trust, Jennifer Van Kooten, and Board Members Ann Summitt, Shawn Thomas, and Bruce Boertje discuss the organization’s upcoming annual meeting on September 20th. Read more here. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Indianola Chamber Offers Next in Top Five Series Seminar
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding the next installment of their “Top Five” series, featuring the Top Five Ways to Stay Positive in a Negative World later this month. The seminar will discuss how business owners and employees can feel confused, anxious, and isolated from the impact...
Indianola City Council Votes Against Stop Sign and Iowa and N 9th
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday due to the Labor Day Holiday. The council reviewed a traffic study for the intersection of Iowa Avenue and North 9th Street, which the street department stated the intersection did not meet the standards to require a four-way stop. The council voted on putting a stop sign at the intersection, which was defeated in a 4-2 vote, with councilmembers Heather Hulen, John Parker, Ron Dalby, and Gwen Schroder voting against, and Christina Beach and Steve Richardson in favor of.
Indianola City Council to Review Traffic Study
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening due to the Labor Day holiday. The council will hold a public hearing on capital loan notes of $3.5 million for industrial park improvements, hold a public hearing on a sign code exemption on N Jefferson Way, and receive a presentation regarding a traffic study on Iowa Ave and N 9th St. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
Satellite Voting for Indianola Bond Issue Friday at Admin Building
Indianola residents who wish to vote early in the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School may do so this Friday at the District Administration Building, which is serving as a special satellite voting office. Warren County Auditor Traci Vanderlinden tells KNIA News you may register to vote on site, and if you can’t make it to the Friday satellite office, you can vote early at the Auditor’s Office or vote at the American Legion on election day next Tuesday. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Making Changes
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is undergoing some changes. They are no longer at the Dixie Gebhardt House, and are working to find a new space. Due to the change in location, all mail should be sent to P.O. Box 711, Knoxville, Iowa 50138. Executive Director Emma Skahill tells KNIA/KRLS News that she is working remotely, and can be contacted via email at director@knoxvilleiachamber.com or by phone at 641-828-7555.
Drought Worsening in South Central Iowa
While several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacted the area at the end of August, most of it was not enough to significantly impact drought conditions locally. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, all of Marion County is now rated as severe and most of Warren County is also under that tier, with dry conditions worsening to the south and east of the region. Severe drought is now also impacting all of Mahaska, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.
DeJear Stops in Pella Tuesday, in Knoxville Today
Democratic Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear made multiple stops in Pella Tuesday. She held public events at Smokey Row and Central College, and also visited with local business owners and the Career Academy of Pella. AUDIO FROM SMOKEY ROW VISIT:. In Knoxville, she will make a public appearance today from...
Ditch Work on Pleasant Street Around Graceland Cemetery
There’s a ditch construction project in Knoxville on West Pleasant across from Graceland Cemetery. Tyler Christian, Marion County Engineer tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It’s a project that started about six years ago at the time the Federal Government still owned the property. We’ve had a number of erosion issues in that ditch. The soil would plug up the ditch and the next heavy rain would erode it into the shoulder along the highway.”
Changes are Taking Place in Public Health
Numerous changes are taking place in Marion County Public Health. Director of Public Health Kim Dorn tells KNIA/KRLS News that one change will impact many people in the county who use their services. “There are a lot of changes taking place. The one that folks may have already heard about is the change for WIC. Affective October 1st, Marion County Public Health will no longer provide WIC Services.”
Let’s Talk Indianola – Heal House
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Laurie Abernathy discussing Heal House of Indianola and Warren County. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
IN DEPTH: Changes at Marion County Public Health
Major changes are coming the Marion County Public Health. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Director Kim Dorn. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
DeJear Appearing at Local Events
Deidre DeJear, who is running for Governor of Iowa as a Democrat, will meet with voters at events in the Marion County cities of Pella and Knoxville this week. DeJear will be joined at some events by local candidates for the Iowa Legislature, including Tyler Stewart, Lisa Fleishman, and Joe Kerner. In addition to the public events listed below, DeJear will meet privately with leaders in industry, business, education, health care and emergency services. This tour is organized by the Marion County Democrats in partnership with the DeJear for Iowa campaign.
Indianola School District Informational Meeting on Bond Tomorrow
The fourth and final Indianola School District Public Informational Meeting held on the upcoming bond issue on September 13th is tomorrow, allowing the public to ask questions to district officials about the plans for Indianola High School, finances, and timelines. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News while many are curious...
Pella Volleyball, Cross Country Sweep Tuesday Competitions
It was a strong Tuesday for the fall sports teams at Pella High School, as the Dutch volleyball team swept Newton 3-0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-19), while the ranked cross country teams won both races at the Grinnell Invitational. At their home gym, Pella was able to bounce back from a...
