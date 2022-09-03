Read full article on original website
Pella City Council Approves First Reading of Parking, Referendum Ordinances
The Pella City Council had three public hearings and several resolutions to consider at its regular meeting Tuesday. The council rejected bids for Fiber Transport West improvements to Indianola due to an issue with a lack of a mandatory bond/security, and will instead go back out to contractors with a different contract package. The council approved the first reading of an ordinance to consider a zoning code amendment for residential parking in the Central Business District, and a moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor to allow time for a development plan to be established and for necessary zoning changes. Second readings for both will be held September 20th.
Indianola City Council Votes Against Stop Sign and Iowa and N 9th
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday due to the Labor Day Holiday. The council reviewed a traffic study for the intersection of Iowa Avenue and North 9th Street, which the street department stated the intersection did not meet the standards to require a four-way stop. The council voted on putting a stop sign at the intersection, which was defeated in a 4-2 vote, with councilmembers Heather Hulen, John Parker, Ron Dalby, and Gwen Schroder voting against, and Christina Beach and Steve Richardson in favor of.
Indianola City Council to Review Traffic Study
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening due to the Labor Day holiday. The council will hold a public hearing on capital loan notes of $3.5 million for industrial park improvements, hold a public hearing on a sign code exemption on N Jefferson Way, and receive a presentation regarding a traffic study on Iowa Ave and N 9th St. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
Gas Line Hit in Downtown Knoxville, Buildings Evacuated
All emergency personnel have cleared the scene, and the line is shut off but not repaired as of yet. If businesses wish to reopen, they need to contact the Knoxville Fire Department or Alliant Energy to determine if the office or building is safe for occupancy. There is no timeframe yet in place for gas to be turned back on.
Local Option Sales Tax Vote in One Week for Pella Residents
In one week, voters in Pella will decide to whether or not extend the current Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) first approved by voters in 2001 and extended in 2011, which is set to expire at the end of 2023. Currently, the total sales tax in Pella on...
Webb Shadle Receives a Grant
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville received a $28,500 grant to Friends of Webb Shadle Public Library. The grant was courtesy of Prairie Meadows Race Track and Casino in Altoona. The funds will go towards replacing the 50-year-old heat and air conditioning system at the library.
Pella City Council with Multiple Public Hearings on Agenda
The Pella City Council has three public hearings and several resolutions to consider at its regular meeting this evening. The council will consider plans, specifications, and form of contract for Fiber Transport West improvements, a hearing to consider a zoning code amendment for residential parking in the Central Business District, and a potential moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor.
Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Making Changes
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is undergoing some changes. They are no longer at the Dixie Gebhardt House, and are working to find a new space. Due to the change in location, all mail should be sent to P.O. Box 711, Knoxville, Iowa 50138. Executive Director Emma Skahill tells KNIA/KRLS News that she is working remotely, and can be contacted via email at director@knoxvilleiachamber.com or by phone at 641-828-7555.
Let’s Talk Pella – Historic Pella Trust Annual Meeting
Executive Director of the Pella Historic Trust — soon to be the Pella Preservation Trust, Jennifer Van Kooten, and Board Members Ann Summitt, Shawn Thomas, and Bruce Boertje discuss the organization’s upcoming annual meeting on September 20th. Read more here. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Warren County Supervisors Discuss Maintenance Supervision
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The board approved amendments to the code of ordinances regarding industrial and commercial wastewater, as well as the final plat for the Ridgewood Valley development. The board also approved an agreement with Central Iowa Community Services, the Trail Access Policy for the Warren County Conservation Board, a 28E agreement with the City of Indianola regarding jail inmates health transport, and a speed limit change on Cleveland St.
Indianola School District Informational Meeting on Bond Tomorrow
The fourth and final Indianola School District Public Informational Meeting held on the upcoming bond issue on September 13th is tomorrow, allowing the public to ask questions to district officials about the plans for Indianola High School, finances, and timelines. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News while many are curious...
Drought Worsening in South Central Iowa
While several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacted the area at the end of August, most of it was not enough to significantly impact drought conditions locally. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, all of Marion County is now rated as severe and most of Warren County is also under that tier, with dry conditions worsening to the south and east of the region. Severe drought is now also impacting all of Mahaska, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.
Friends of Warren County Conservation Hosting Prairie Picnic Fundraiser
The Friends of Warren County Conservation are hosting the annual Prairie Picnic to support environmental education programming and exhibits at the Annett Nature center in September, including a silent auction taking place. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News this year’s event includes an evening BBQ meal, live music, and the silent auction items will be displayed and available for bidding. The event will take place on September 17th. Registration is required, and for more information on registration and how to participate in the silent auction click below.
Pella FFA Hosting Tractor Ride
The Pella FFA is bringing back an annual tradition this month. The annual tractor ride will be held on Saturday, September 17th, with up to 50 tractor drivers and 20 hay rack riders participating. All proceeds benefit the Gary Van Kooten Memorial Tractor Restoration Project. Registration begins on the 17th at 9 a.m., with the ride from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at the Career Academy of Pella. Several stops are scheduled, including the Sully Locker, LJ Maasdam’s Wagon Wheel Sculpture, Zip’N in Lynnville, Peoria Christian School, and back to Pella. Registration costs $40 for the first 50 tractors, with half price for current and incoming FFA members — and $15 to ride a hay rack, with children 7 and under riding for free. Those with questions should contact Luke Van Essen at lukevane23@pellaschools.org or Jacob Bowers at 319-361-8154.
IN DEPTH: Changes at Marion County Public Health
Major changes are coming the Marion County Public Health. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Director Kim Dorn. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
DeJear to Visit Pella Today, Knoxville Wednesday
Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear will be in Marion County for events in Pella Tuesday, September 6 and Knoxville Wednesday, September 7. DeJear will be holding both public and private events in each community. In Pella she will be touring downtown businesses in the morning, and meeting supporters at...
DeJear Stops in Pella Tuesday, in Knoxville Today
Democratic Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear made multiple stops in Pella Tuesday. She held public events at Smokey Row and Central College, and also visited with local business owners and the Career Academy of Pella. AUDIO FROM SMOKEY ROW VISIT:. In Knoxville, she will make a public appearance today from...
DeJear Appearing at Local Events
Deidre DeJear, who is running for Governor of Iowa as a Democrat, will meet with voters at events in the Marion County cities of Pella and Knoxville this week. DeJear will be joined at some events by local candidates for the Iowa Legislature, including Tyler Stewart, Lisa Fleishman, and Joe Kerner. In addition to the public events listed below, DeJear will meet privately with leaders in industry, business, education, health care and emergency services. This tour is organized by the Marion County Democrats in partnership with the DeJear for Iowa campaign.
Pleasantville East School Meeting is Set
A group of Pleasantville citizens is working to save the old East Elementary School. Susan Tinder, who is with Friends of East Elementary School in Pleasantville, tells KNIA/KRLS News that on September 24 a community meeting will be held to inform Pleasantville residents what the group is proposing to do for the school and playground.
RVTV Returns to Monroe Today
RVTV is making its return to central Iowa this week, and Monroe is one of the stops on the event celebrating CyHawk week. Monroe is hosting free entertainment and food vendors today from noon to 10 p.m. on the square. Performances include Patty Richards country, a car show, dance performances, knockerball, and the band Standing Hampton.
