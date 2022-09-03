ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Firefighters Rescue 3 Dogs From House Fire In St. Pete

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fY8SD_0hgjddZh00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three family dogs were rescued by firefighters in a structure fire that happened on Friday.

According to officials, at approximately 6:00pm St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of 18th Ave S and 31st St S for reports of a house on fire.

Crews arrived to find a home with a fire in a bedroom.

Crews immediately extinguished the fire from spreading throughout the house. Firefighters then received reports of three dogs still inside the home.

“We removed three dogs from the house and utilized our animal rescue equipment to treat two of the dogs. The third dog had no distress acting normal,” said Lt. Garth Swingle Deputy Fire Marshal, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

In the news: Man Killed In Friday Crash On Tampa Road

After stabilizing the dogs, two St. Petersburg Police officers transported them to the nearest emergency animal hospital, St. Petersburg Animal Hospital and Urgent Care.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegabber.com

Three Dogs Rescued from St. Petersburg Fire

St. Petersburg firefighters responded to a house fire in South St. Petersburg and saved three tiny dogs. When firefighters responded to a house fire near Interstate 275, at 18th Avenue and 31st Street South on Sept. 2, they discovered and extinguished a fire in bedroom. They also rescued three chihuahuas from the home – two of whom required treatment. St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue transported the dogs to St. Petersburg Animal Hospital and Urgent Care.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Rescue#House Fire#St Petersburg Police#National Headlines#The Free Press
10 Tampa Bay

Elderly man drowns off Maderia Beach

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man has drowned off Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday to a beach located near the Seabreeze Condos on Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach. The agency said the man was rushed...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
thegabber.com

Police Searching for Man Who Stole Car With Two Young Girls Inside

Police believe 18-year-old David Elam, who lives in St. Petersburg, stole a running car in Gulfport. The car had two young girls asleep in the backseat. According to Gulfport police, a woman was visiting a relative near 54th Street South and 17th Avenue South on Aug. 27. She left the car running with her two daughters, ages 10 and 14, asleep in the back seat.
GULFPORT, FL
fox13news.com

5-month-old baby expected to recover after being shot by toddler, family says

TAMPA, Fla. - Family members said the 5-month-old girl who was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old brother over the weekend is expected to recover. According to Pablo Concepcion Santos, his sister, Paula Concepcion Santos, was at her home on 17th Street in Tampa, along with her three young children Saturday. Pablo said his sister was holding her baby daughter, Nayeli, when her 3-year-old son somehow got a hold of a loaded gun and shot Nayeli.
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
134K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy