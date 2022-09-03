Firefighters Rescue 3 Dogs From House Fire In St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three family dogs were rescued by firefighters in a structure fire that happened on Friday.

According to officials, at approximately 6:00pm St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of 18th Ave S and 31st St S for reports of a house on fire.

Crews arrived to find a home with a fire in a bedroom.

Crews immediately extinguished the fire from spreading throughout the house. Firefighters then received reports of three dogs still inside the home.

“We removed three dogs from the house and utilized our animal rescue equipment to treat two of the dogs. The third dog had no distress acting normal,” said Lt. Garth Swingle Deputy Fire Marshal, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

In the news: Man Killed In Friday Crash On Tampa Road

After stabilizing the dogs, two St. Petersburg Police officers transported them to the nearest emergency animal hospital, St. Petersburg Animal Hospital and Urgent Care.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement