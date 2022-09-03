ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creola, LA

Injuries Reported In Motor Vehicle Crash In Creola (Creola, La)

 4 days ago

Nationwide Report

Officials report that a vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station. The motor vehicle incident is reported to have taken place at a gas station located on Highway 71 near the intersection of Highway 3225 in Creola

Truck crashes into Chevron gas station on Hwy 71

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station located on Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in Creola on September 2, 2022. The Creola Police Department said around 10 a.m. a pickup truck crashed into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.
CREOLA, LA
