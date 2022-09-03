ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Charles, VA

shoredailynews.com

Heath takes second at Deal Island Skipjack Race and Festival

Cape Charles’ own Kenny Heath took second place at Sunday’s 63rd Annual Deal Island Skipjack Race and Festival, sponsored by the Chance Lions Club. Heath clocked a 34.6 second time, just barely falling to the top place tim of 31 seconds. Tommy Eskridge placed 6th with a time...
CAPE CHARLES, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Fifth Annual Great Food Truck Festival Returns To The Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS—The largest food truck festival in the state returns to the grounds of Centura College in Newport News in September. The Great Food Truck Festival, sponsored by Yelp, will feature food trucks and other activities. The event is the brainchild of Shannon Combs, founder and event coordinator with Lux Events.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 7, 2022

Kids radio flyer balance bike – has no pedals so they get a sense of balance before moving on to a bike with pedals. Good for kids 5 and under. Asking 20$ 2 . Hot wheels bike with pedals, training wheels and sound effects. Asking $30 3. Heavy duty...
EXMORE, VA
shoredailynews.com

Cape Charles Yacht Center has new operational manager

Oasis Marinas has begun operational management at Cape Charles Yacht Center, in Cape Charles Virginia. This marks the third property for Oasis in Virginia, and first on the Eastern Shore. “Although we have properties all over Maryland and Virginia, Cape Charles Yacht Center is our first on the in this...
CAPE CHARLES, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
VIRGINIA STATE
Channelocity

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk

(Ryzhkov/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Paradise Ocean Club In Hampton Permanently Closing

HAMPTON-A popular entertainment spot along the waterfront at Fort Monroe in Hampton is closing. Paradise Ocean Club announced that it will permanently close after Labor Day. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3...
HAMPTON, VA
scenicstates.com

6 Awesome Water Parks in Virginia to Check Out

Visiting one of the many water parks in Virginia can make for a fantastic and different-than-usual family day. On a hot day, escaping the city to find relief in the water is one of the favorite activities of both kids and adults. On a rainy winter day, nothing beats finding...
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Mr. Marvelous D. Jubilee

Graveside services for Mr. Marvelous D. Jubilee, also known as “Quan” of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
PAINTER, VA
shoredailynews.com

Mrs. Goldie C. Upshur

Graveside services for Mrs. Goldie C. Upshur, also known as “Puddin”, of Keller, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown, with Rev. Wilbert Adams officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
KELLER, VA
shoredailynews.com

Mr. James Miles, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. James Miles, Jr., also known as “Moochie” of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Church, Keller, with Rev. James Rich officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial Cemetery, Keller. Arrangements by. the Cooper & Humbles Funeral...
KELLER, VA

Community Policy