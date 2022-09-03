Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Heath takes second at Deal Island Skipjack Race and Festival
Cape Charles’ own Kenny Heath took second place at Sunday’s 63rd Annual Deal Island Skipjack Race and Festival, sponsored by the Chance Lions Club. Heath clocked a 34.6 second time, just barely falling to the top place tim of 31 seconds. Tommy Eskridge placed 6th with a time...
peninsulachronicle.com
The Fifth Annual Great Food Truck Festival Returns To The Peninsula
NEWPORT NEWS—The largest food truck festival in the state returns to the grounds of Centura College in Newport News in September. The Great Food Truck Festival, sponsored by Yelp, will feature food trucks and other activities. The event is the brainchild of Shannon Combs, founder and event coordinator with Lux Events.
shoredailynews.com
SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 7, 2022
Kids radio flyer balance bike – has no pedals so they get a sense of balance before moving on to a bike with pedals. Good for kids 5 and under. Asking 20$ 2 . Hot wheels bike with pedals, training wheels and sound effects. Asking $30 3. Heavy duty...
shoredailynews.com
Cape Charles Yacht Center has new operational manager
Oasis Marinas has begun operational management at Cape Charles Yacht Center, in Cape Charles Virginia. This marks the third property for Oasis in Virginia, and first on the Eastern Shore. “Although we have properties all over Maryland and Virginia, Cape Charles Yacht Center is our first on the in this...
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September
Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors. Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park).By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
wsvaonline.com
Virginia among best for retirement
A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk
(Ryzhkov/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.
Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to close after Labor Day; fighting to stay open
Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe has announced they are closing permanently, but has created a petition to combat the closure.
peninsulachronicle.com
Paradise Ocean Club In Hampton Permanently Closing
HAMPTON-A popular entertainment spot along the waterfront at Fort Monroe in Hampton is closing. Paradise Ocean Club announced that it will permanently close after Labor Day. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3...
scenicstates.com
6 Awesome Water Parks in Virginia to Check Out
Visiting one of the many water parks in Virginia can make for a fantastic and different-than-usual family day. On a hot day, escaping the city to find relief in the water is one of the favorite activities of both kids and adults. On a rainy winter day, nothing beats finding...
Public invited to Congressman Bobby Scott’s annual Labor Day cookout
Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D - VA-03, is once again hosting his Annual Labor Day Cookout after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At least 21 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the victim count down. In a weekend typically known for cookouts, beach...
shoredailynews.com
Mr. Marvelous D. Jubilee
Graveside services for Mr. Marvelous D. Jubilee, also known as “Quan” of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
outerbanksvoice.com
Long-time local deejay Mark Johnston perished in Currituck crash
The person who perished in the Currituck County vehicular crash on Sept. 1 was Mark Johnston, a beloved veteran deejay, best known as ‘Marko in the Morning” on East Carolina Radio’s 102.5 The Shark. This brief tribute (with more to come) was posted on the night of...
shoredailynews.com
Mrs. Goldie C. Upshur
Graveside services for Mrs. Goldie C. Upshur, also known as “Puddin”, of Keller, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown, with Rev. Wilbert Adams officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
shoredailynews.com
Mr. James Miles, Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. James Miles, Jr., also known as “Moochie” of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Church, Keller, with Rev. James Rich officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial Cemetery, Keller. Arrangements by. the Cooper & Humbles Funeral...
2 dead, 5 hurt in Norfolk mass shooting on Killam Ave.
Norfolk Police say two people have died following a mass shooting on Killam Ave., near ODU, overnight. Five others were also shot. Norfolk State University says several of those shot are NSU students.
16-year-old injured in Virginia Beach shooting
A spokesperson said officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 9:30 p.m.
Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Police are now investigating an overnight robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk.
