Fremont, OH

Districts need more subs as school year begins in Sandusky, Ottawa counties

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
 4 days ago
FREMONT — For some school districts in Ohio and across the nation, it's been difficult this summer to find enough teachers and support team members to fill out their staffs

Fremont City Schools is fully staffed in terms of teachers and support staff as it starts the 2022-2023 school year.

But Superintendent Jon Detwiler said the district's staffing problems lie with substitute lists for teachers and classified employees, which are smaller than they've ever been.

"Subs is where we're going to feel it," Detwiler said.

The lack of subs at Fremont schools is a problem that's carried over from the most trying parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staffing was usually covered 100% pre-pandemic

Detwiler said in November that pre-COVID, the school district would be 100% covered most days in terms of staffing.

For September 2021, FCS averaged 11 unfilled positions a day, in October it was 13 and in November that number went back to 11.

The superintendent said in October 2021 that the district was unable to fill 41% of its daily staff absences, or a 59% fill rate.

Overall, Detwiler described the school district's staffing this year as "good, not great" as the Fremont school district ends its first week of classes.

Guy Parmigian, superintendent of Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District, said his district has also struggled this summer with finding substitute staff members.

The search for experienced regular and substitute bus drivers has also been a big issue, Parmigian said.

He said BCS had raised its substitute teacher rates to $100 a day this summer, with sub rates for support staff rising to $13 an hour.

Finding substitutes 'continues to be a struggle'

"It continues to be a struggle. We continue to promote what we have as a district," Parmigian said.

Parmigian said he was encouraged by recent federal and state efforts to remedy the shortage of teachers and school staff members.

He sent the News-Messenger a joint letter released Aug. 31 by the U.S. Departments of Education and Labor regarding the nationwide teacher shortage and ways to build a workforce pipeline.

The letter's recommendations included: establish high quality paid registered apprenticeship programs for teaching; increase collaboration across workforce and education systems, including strengthening career pathway partnerships, to bring more people into the education profession through high-quality pathways, such as providing opportunities for school-based staff to become teachers; and ensure teachers are paid a livable and competitive wage.

That letter comes about two weeks after the Ohio Education Association highlighted a new report from the Economic Policy Institute examining the “teacher wage penalty.”

The report showed Ohio teachers are paid 14.4% less than people with similar levels of education and experience in the state.

Fewer people applying for teacher jobs

Parmigian said that in recent years, BCS has filled its regular teacher positions but is getting far fewer applicants.

As an example, Parmigian said a first grade teacher position opening used to draw 50 to 60 applicants.

"Now we're lucky if we get 10," Parmigian said.

When he started teaching in the 1990s, Parmigian said it was assumed that prospective teachers would spend a year or two as substitutes before they landed a regular position.

He said now, with the labor shortage in teaching and other industries, it is very much a teacher's market in terms of jobs.

columbusnavigator.com

The Best Things To Do In Ohio’s Amish Country

One of the most popular tourist destinations in Ohio sort of feels like taking a step back in time. Amish Country has been a destination for Ohioans and out-of-state visitors alike for nearly 70 years. It’s a gorgeous area, full of natural beauty and lots of home-cooked goodies, and it makes the perfect weekend getaway from Columbus.
OHIO STATE
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

