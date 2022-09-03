Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
German businessman on private jet that crashed in Baltic
RIGA (Reuters) -A prominent German businessman was aboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying half way across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers' calls, his company, Quick Air, said on Monday. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain...
investing.com
Gazprom gas flows to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Monday
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) said on Monday that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, a figure unchanged from Sunday. Gazprom gas flows to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Monday. UK's Truss promises to 'unshackle' City of London By Reuters...
Markets brace for Truss’s energy package; ECB poised for large rate hike – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as fears of higher borrowing drove the pound to its lowest since 1985
investing.com
Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply
LONDON - The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports Russian gas to Germany will undergo further maintenance, Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) said on Friday after scrapping a Saturday deadline to resume flows, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel. Gazprom was already undergoing maintenance from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, prompting concerns about supply to...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
FTSE 100 falls heavily, BCC calls for urgent support for business
© Reuters. FTSE 100 falls heavily, BCC calls for urgent support for business. FTSE 100 nurses heavy losses at the open down 60 points. Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, has called on the government to give the energy regulator Ofgem more powers, cut VAT on energy bills and introduce emergency business grants.
‘Project Wolf Hunting,’ ‘Gem Hunters’ Find Buyers – Global Bulletin
MIDNIGHT MOVES Korean film sales agent Finecut has struck several deals for action thriller “Project Wolf Hunting” ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section. In Asia, the film has been licensed to Moviecloud for Taiwan, Multivision Multimedia for India, Sahamongkolfilm International for Thailand, The Klockworx for Japan. Finecut also closed a deal with A Contracorriente Films for Spain, Prime Time Media for CIS and Well Go USA for Canada and the U.S. The film set on board a cargo ship which is being used to transport dangerous criminals from the Philippines to Busan, Korea....
investing.com
Norway should prepare to offer credit to utilities, industry groups say
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway should join neighbours Sweden and Finland in offering credit to utilities exposed to the volatile power derivatives market, even if Norwegian companies are in less urgent need of support, industry representatives said on Wednesday. Utilities often sell power in advance to lock in prices but must...
investing.com
Sunrun and Sunnova Clear Inflation Reduction Act Winners - BofA
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) are clear Inflation Reduction Act winners, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The analyst reiterated Sunrun's Buy rating and raised the price target to $55 from $40. He also reiterated Sunnova Energy's Buy rating, raising the price target to $45 from $36.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Exclusive-UK to announce dozens of new North Sea oil and gas licences -sources
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is expected to announce dozens of new North Sea oil and gas exploration licences in an effort to boost domestic production, two sources familiar with the government's discussions said. The exact number of new licences was still to be confirmed, one of the sources,...
investing.com
GameStop Shares Soar 12% Following Q2 EPS Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German finance minister Christian Lindner on Thursday sought to damp speculation about the government's stake in Commerzbank (ETR:CBKG) that it acquired... Toyota, Honda, Nissan get Greenpeace thumbs-down for decarbonisation efforts By Reuters - Sep 08, 2022. TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automakers Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Corp, Honda Motor Co...
investing.com
German industrial orders fall sixth month in a row as Ukraine war bites
BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell for the sixth month in a row in July as the war in Ukraine continues to take its toll on Europe's largest economy, the economy ministry said on Tuesday. Orders for industrial goods were down 1.1% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms,...
investing.com
Apple picks Globalstar for emergency satellite service on iPhone 14
(Reuters) -Apple Inc on Wednesday selected Globalstar Inc as its partner for a feature that would allow iPhone 14 users to send emergency messages from remote locations. The tech giant said it was dedicating $450 million from its advanced manufacturing fund toward satellite infrastructure to support the feature. GlobalStar will receive the majority of the funding, but the iPhone maker did not specify which other players will receive the rest and in what form.
Comments / 0