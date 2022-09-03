ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Meaghan Mackey joins WESH 2 as new traffic reporter

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

WESH 2 Sunrise viewers can look forward to seeing a brand-new face in the mornings beginning next week, as Meaghan Mackey is joining the morning team as the first warning traffic anchor and transportation reporter.

Mackey will be on hand from 4:30– 10 a.m. to provide traffic reports on both WESH 2 and CW 18.

“I have had the privilege to report from various places around the country and have covered very big stories and am thrilled to take my reporting and traffic experience to WESH 2 News,” said Mackey.

Mackey previously served as a general assignment reporter for WKRG-TV in Mobile, Alabama, and though she has only been in Orlando for a few days, she says Central Florida has been very welcoming.

“People have been so nice so far. It’s been great,” she said. “I have worked in news for four years, [and] I’m just really excited to be in Orlando.”

Though viewers won’t see Mackey on-air until next week, she has already been hard at work in her new position, taking road and chopper tours the past few days to prepare.

“This is my first full-time traffic role. So it’s really what I want to do and really what I’m passionate about.”

Stephanie Linton, news director for WESH 2, said in a news release: “Meaghan brings a passion for storytelling and is excited to dig into all aspects of transportation here in Central Florida. We look forward to her joining the WESH 2 News Sunrise team.”

You can follow Mackey on Twitter @MeaghanMackeyTV .

Want to reach out? Email me at akondolojy@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

