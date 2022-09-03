ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman has died after being injured in a Friday morning crash with a semi on US 30, the Allen County Coroner said Tuesday in a release. 48-year-old Tammy Berger from Shelby, Michigan was the front-seat passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a semitrailer rig at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Berger and one other person involved were taken to the hospital.

SHELBY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO