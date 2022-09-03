Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: One dead following motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one man is dead following a crash on the southwest side of town Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the intersection of W Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. on reports of a crash. When crews arrived, they say they found an unresponsive man on the side of the road.
wfft.com
wfft.com
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash
CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
fortwaynesnbc.com
WOWO News
WANE-TV
Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
WANE-TV
WANE-TV
NIPSCO to install gas line at intersection in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NIPSCO is working on an intersection Wednesday in northeast Fort Wayne, causing lane restrictions in the area, the City announced Tuesday. Drivers can expect lane restrictions near the intersection of Stellhorn and Wheelock roads throughout Wednesday, and the City’s Traffic Engineering Department said work is expected to be finished within the same day.
WOWO News
Allen County fatal crash victim identified
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
WANE-TV
INDOT announces changes for intersection of SR 13, SR 4
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced an all-way stop will be added to the intersection of State Route 13 and State Route 4 between Middlebury, Indiana and Millersburg, Indiana. The intersection will receive new stop signs, advanced warning signs and a red flashing...
wfft.com
Man and woman suffer serious injuries in Adams County crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of an accident at approximately 6:10 a.m. in Adams County that left two people seriously injured. Police say it appears that Shaniya L. Price, 24, of Fort Wayne, and a passenger, Garen Z. Miller, 28, also of Fort Wayne were driving on U.S. HWY 27 and inadvertently turned onto CR 300 W.
wfft.com
Semi overturns on I-469 exit ramp to I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The I-469 exit ramp to I-69 is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned this morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. near the GM plant. Multiple tow trucks are on the scene. No information about injuries have been released.
WANE-TV
Frontier work leads to construction at northeast Fort Wayne intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers can expect increased traffic at a northeast Fort Wayne intersection while Frontier Communications crews work for the next week, the City announced Tuesday. Frontier is working on communication lines at the intersection of Reed and St. Joe Center roads, the City’s Traffic Engineering...
WANE-TV
Woman ID’d in fatal crash on US 30
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman has died after being injured in a Friday morning crash with a semi on US 30, the Allen County Coroner said Tuesday in a release. 48-year-old Tammy Berger from Shelby, Michigan was the front-seat passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a semitrailer rig at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Berger and one other person involved were taken to the hospital.
WANE-TV
1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
WANE-TV
Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day
(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
WANE-TV
Man critical after Stardale Dr. shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. It happened just after 11 Wednesday night, in the 2700 block of Stardale Drive. Someone called 911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with an...
WNDU
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead—including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—last month in Elkhart County. Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3. Officials say Schmucker’s vehicle...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:51 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash in Otsego Township. The initial investigation found a 2003 Ford Taurus...
