BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
A Bitcoin whale address that was created back in 2013 sent 5,000 BTC (approximately $100 million) to Kraken, according to data provided by blockchain explorer OKLink. The latest transaction conducted by the address was made back in May 2021. As reported by U.Today, a large number of whale wallets started...
WhaleStats multi-chain wallet tracker has shared that over the past two days, the largest Ethereum whales scooped up $8 million worth of the Shiba Inu meme coin. It happened a few days after CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors against buying cryptocurrencies in general, and SHIB and DOGE in particular. As...
A rare day goes by in the crypto space without feuds between Cardano's head and founder Charles Hoskinson and people who oppose him. Today was no exception, when, in response to accusations of a miner tax for ETC miners, Hoskinson made some loud statements regarding the entire Ethereum Classic project.
In support of the burn tax proposal from the Terra Classic (LUNC) community, MEXC will launch a time-limited burning event for spot trading fees for LUNC/USDT and LUNC/USDC - Starting September 3, 10:00 to September 17, 10:00 (UTC). MEXC is the first CEX to support the LUNC upgrade and burning...
The Hideaways (HDWY) presale investors are being rewarded with a 50% bonus token allocation. Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies and The Hideaways (HDWY) is a new project in early presale phases. What can investors expect from both?. Ethereum (ETH) ready for big moves ahead of The...
According to CoinMarketCap, today's market leader is Ravencoin, with an almost 11% price increase in the last 24 hours, which makes it one of the most profitable coins among other digital assets. Fundamental reasons behind growth. Back at the beginning of August and end of July, we saw a similar...
Joe Lallouz, head of Coinbase Cloud, has bought an $18.3 million townhouse in Brooklyn, New York, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The property is located in a posh residential area called Brooklyn Heights. The townhouse, which features six bedrooms, offers spectacular views of the New York...
