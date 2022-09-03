Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Conservation department shares key information for upcoming deer season
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants deer hunters to know some key information for harvesting whitetails in Missouri the upcoming season. Deer hunting opens Sept. 15 with the archery season, which runs through Nov. 11 and then again from Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. The two firearms youth portions occur on Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 25-27. The firearms November portion runs Nov. 12-22. The antlerless portion runs Dec. 3-11. The alternative-methods portion runs Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.
kttn.com
Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO
(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Attorney General Wins Recent Legal Battle Against Biden Officials
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s attorney general has won the latest legal battle against the Biden Administration. Joey Parker has details.
Lawsuit filed in Missouri challenges state's new law covering homelessness
A group of Missourians are suing the state of Missouri, and several state officials, over the state's new homelessness law.
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the city
A 1869 view of Kansas City shows the Hannibal Bridge.Drawn by A. Ruger. Merchants Lith. Co., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When I first moved north of the Missouri River, I had driven across all three bridges from downtown Kansas City, but I was always confused by their names. After a while, you learn which one you're on by associating them with the roadways or highways you travel.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State public health officials say if you’re eligible you should get the Bivalent COVID-19 booster. Booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna both target the currently circulating strains of the virus. You have to have completed your primary vaccination series to be eligible. The Pfizer booster is authorized for people 12 and older while the Moderna version is authorized for those over the age of 18.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri and Attorney General Named in Lawsuit Regarding New Homeless Laws
(MISSOURINET) – Housing justice advocates filed suit Tuesday against Missouri and the state’s attorney general. The suit is a challenge to a new law that its filers say will harm people who are unhoused or unstably housed. Among other things, House Bill 1606 law makes it a crime...
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Missouri Lawmakers hear testimony on upcoming ballot question to legalize marijuana
Missouri voters will head to the polls in nine weeks to decide if marijuana should be legal to buy, use and grow for anyone 21 and older.
northwestmoinfo.com
Recreational Pot on the Missouri Political Agenda
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
westkentuckystar.com
Wednesday morning quake in Missouri
A small earthquake Wednesday morning rattled parts of southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a magnitude 2.2 quake was reported about 3 miles east northeast of Steele, Missouri, or 18.3 miles east southeast of Kennett. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of...
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri secretary of state throws support behind controversial election theory
Originally published by The Missouri Independent. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has lined up behind a U.S. Supreme Court case legal experts believe could radically reshape how federal elections are conducted by handing more power to state legislatures and blocking state courts from intervening.
Primetime Missouri US Senate debate; here’s how to weigh in
Nexstar stations in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin are planning an hourlong, primetime debate for Missouri US Senate candidates.
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
Police: Suspect in Excelsior Springs homicide captured in Texas
One woman is dead and one man has critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Missouri’s League of Women Voters say new election law infringes on freedom of speech
The Missouri League of Women Voters and the Missouri NAACP are suing the state over a new elections law that requires a photo ID to vote.
KYTV
Drivers react to Long Creek Bridge replacement over Table Rock Lake
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Work began to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake, connecting Stone and Taney Counties. MoDOT will build the new bridge south of the current bridge’s location. Route 86 will be open during the majority of the project. “There will be a time...
