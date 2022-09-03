ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coingeek.com

Gaming dominates blockchain usage as DeFi crumbles: report

The blockchain industry recorded yet another bleak month in August with two major exploits and a continued decrease in DeFi activity, a new report has found. However, the information by decentralized applications analytics platform DappRadar revealed that gaming has continued to be a bright spot for the industry, accounting for half the blockchain usage.
coingeek.com

Basel banking proposals on ‘crypto’ assets spell bad news for BTC bag holders—part 2

This is a three-part editorial series. Check out Part 1 here and Part 3 here. In the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, the rules and regulations that were drafted in response by the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision (BCBS) and subsequently mandated for banks around the world were implemented in an effort to protect both the financial system—as well as the public at large—from enduring the worst economic conditions since the Great Depression. The systemic threat that the sub-prime loan crisis represented to the American—and subsequently—the global economy, together with the uninhibited risk-taking of many (some now former) major banks and institutions, was swiftly regulated away—although, not before it was far too late. With the ‘crypto’ asset economy, Basel is attempting to stamp out any prospect of something similar occurring before it even gets off the ground.
coingeek.com

BTC fee model is all wrong

As we slump into a prolonged bear market in the ‘crypto’ industry, a market rife with lawsuits and scandals indicative of the long arm of the law finally catching up to the wild west industry, one major misconception needs to be clarified for the benefit of all investors and those involved in the projects—BTC broken fee model.
coingeek.com

Thailand issues new rules for digital asset providers over ‘crypto’ ads

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has laid out new rules for regulating digital asset advertisements in the country. In an official notice, the securities watchdog stated that the new regulations were designed to bring uniformity to the ecosystem and will take effect from September 1. Prior to the...
coingeek.com

nChain’s Jack Davies on ETSI webinar: How IPv6 can help unlock innovation in major industry scenarios

NChain researcher Jack Davies attended an ETSI webinar titled “IPv6 Enhanced Innovation – Major Industry Scenarios,” where he talked about IPv6-based blockchain technology and how IPv6 can help unlock additional functionality. Jack Davies talks about IPv6-based blockchain technology. Davies, a senior researcher at nChain, has been helping...
coingeek.com

Indonesia plans to launch digital asset exchange by end of 2022

The government of Indonesia plans to roll out an official digital asset exchange by the end of 2022. The plan is part of the government’s effort to protect investors amidst rising interest in digital currencies. According to a report by Deal Street Asia, the plan was disclosed by Indonesian...
coingeek.com

Crypto Policy Symposium 2022 Day 1 bursts the ‘crypto’ bubble

Whenever you think of a large group of people packed into a conference hall to discuss digital currency, you probably can’t help but picture that clip of Max Keiser doing his best (one assumes) Jordan Belfort impression at the BTC convention in Miami in 2021, screaming from the stage “WE’RE NOT SELLING” and then ripping up paper money on camera because “it’s all going to zero.”
coingeek.com

Coinbase-backed Rain Financial dismisses more employees as digital asset market slump continues

Rain Financial Inc., a Bahrain-based digital asset exchange, is laying off hundreds of employees, according to a report by Bloomberg. Citing persons familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified, the report notes that the company has communicated with the affected employees. According to the sources, the exchange will cut a significant portion of its workforce as Rain currently has around 400 employees.
coingeek.com

Celsius wants to return $50M of customer funds, but there’s a catch

Celsius Networks has filed a motion seeking to return some of the money it owes its investors, but it will only be refunding $50 million of the more than $200 million trapped in custody accounts on its platform—but there’s a catch. The company said it will only refund those who didn’t seek to make money through its Earn program.
coingeek.com

Tribal group in India gets blockchain caste certificates

The caste system is the black dot of India, not just figuratively but also literally. Privileges are snatched from and gifted to Indians solely based on their caste and color. These differences might occur discretely in urban towns and cities but are commonly seen in rural parts of the country.
coingeek.com

India awaits global recommendation to ban non-custodial wallets: report

The government of India intends to ban wallet-to-wallet or non-custodial transfers of digital assets; however, it will not implement the ban until adequate international regulations for cross-border digital assets transactions exist, the Hindustan Times has reported. The report, citing government officials familiar with the matter, notes that India is specifically...
INDIA

