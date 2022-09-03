ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Register Citizen

Photos: Newtown hosts only Labor Day parade in CT

NEWTOWN — Floats, firetrucks and festive music were featured in the state’s only Labor Day parade on Monday morning. The 60th annual parade in Newtown started on Main Street, passed the flagpole, turned on Glover Avenue, then ended on Queen Street in front of the middle school. Newtown...
NEWTOWN, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wlad.com

Putnam County's 9/11 observation planned

Putnam County’s observation of the 21th anniversary of the September 11th attacks will be held on Sunday, at the Putnam Heroes Memorial, located at Cornerstone Park in Carmel. The Candlelight Vigil will start at 7pm. Fair Street will be closed from Vink Drive to Route 52 at 6pm and Route 52 will be closed from Route 301 to Fowler Avenue at 6:30pm.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Has The Highest Car Repair Cost in the Nation

I hate to the bearer of bad news all the time, but we do live in CT where bad news seems to grow on trees. The Nutmeg State has the highest average car repair cost of any of the 50 states according to a new report from Car MD. Our average labor cost per repair is $136.84, coupled with our average parts cost per repair $281.53 and you get a total of $418.37, the most in America.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Republican candidate for governor unveils ‘Parental Bill of Rights,’ democratic incumbent says it’s ‘political hay’

Conn. (WTNH) — Giving the power back to parents: that was the message from the Republican ticket in the race for governor. This Republican plan, labeled as a “parental bill of rights,” covered everything from masks to school vouchers, to who transgender athletes should compete against. Parents like Cheryl Radachowski of Danbury were at the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Prepares to Open First Store in Connecticut; Steve Leaty Shares

NORWALK, CT - It’s official—Wegmans is coming to Connecticut. The Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Norwalk recently announced its approval of the retailer’s application to expand in the state, and excitement is already mounting. “What we see is that when Wegmans comes into the...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

More than 1,000 power outages remain as rain soaks parts of CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The National Weather Service has lifted flash flood warnings in Connecticut, but hundreds of power outages remain after storms knocked down trees and branches in parts of the state. While flash floods are no longer an immediate threat to...
CONNECTICUT STATE

