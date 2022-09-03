Father Andrew Gaffney’s journey toward priesthood started in his junior year of high school when his dad asked him what he wanted to do in college and beyond. He would spend half of his lunch period every day in the chapel praying about it. His first thoughts were that he would attend KU like his three older sisters. Gaffney was thinking about studying something in the medical field, but as he said, “It was very evident that that was not what the Lord wanted me to do.” He decided to go into the seminary at Conception Seminary School in Maryville, Missouri. Gaffney defined his first experiences in seminary as “young guys striving after holiness together.” During his first year in seminary, he wanted Jesus to affirm to him that he was in the right place. Needless to say, Jesus showed him and he stayed. He spent four years at Conception and later went to St. John Viani in Denver for five years. After nine years in seminary school, he was ordained on May 28th, 2022.

