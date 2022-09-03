Read full article on original website
993thex.com
Buchanan County Football Program Suspended For 2022
Due to unforeseen circumstances which have diminished the Twin Valley Football roster, Buchanan County’s, Twin Valley Football program is suspended for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post, the administration and coaching staff have determined the decision is in the best interest of the safety and well being of student athletes. Twin Valley, located in Pilgrim’s Knob was set up as a shelter when the area was ravaged by floods earlier this summer.
The Bilby Ranch Conservation Area in northwest Missouri is just part of landowner John S. Bilby's success
Bilby Ranch by Quitman, Missouri.Americasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Bilby Ranch Lake Conservation Area in Nodaway County. This stretch was land was purchased by the Conservation Department in 1987. At one time, it used to be part of a sizeable ranch that was owned by John Sliker Bilby (b. Jan. 10, 1832, d. Nov. 26, 1919).
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
muddyrivernews.com
Tar spot of corn confirmed in Lewis County, Mo.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30, according to Peng Tian, the clinic’s lab director. Tar spot of corn is an emerging disease threat. In 2018,...
This Classic Diner In Excelsior Springs Looks Right Out of a TV Show
This classic diner in Excelsior Springs looks like it's right out of a television show. The show it looks like it could be right out of, in my opinion, is "NCIS". It reminds me of the kind of place Gibbs would eat at when he returns to his hometown of Stillwater, Pennsylvania. Lucky for us we don't need to head to Stillwater to experience it.
northwestmoinfo.com
Phillip Dean Gray
Phillip Dean Gray, 82, passed away Friday September 2, 2022 at a St. Joseph, Missouri hospital. He was born on October 16, 1939 in Pattonsburg, Missouri the son of Carl Stephen and Wynema I. (Nalle) Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steve Gray. Survivors...
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin on September 28
– A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the city
A 1869 view of Kansas City shows the Hannibal Bridge.Drawn by A. Ruger. Merchants Lith. Co., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When I first moved north of the Missouri River, I had driven across all three bridges from downtown Kansas City, but I was always confused by their names. After a while, you learn which one you're on by associating them with the roadways or highways you travel.
northwestmoinfo.com
MDC Burn Workshop Coming To Area
Landowners will have a chance to learn the advantages and process of prescribed burns at an upcoming clinic being presented by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The clinic is being held from 1 until 4 P.M. Thursday, September 15 at the Pony Express Lake Conservation Area north of Osborn. The...
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
Kansas City Air Show returns Labor Day Weekend with USAF Thunderbirds
The Kansas City Air Show returns to New Century AirCenter once again, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
kq2.com
White Cloud Flea Market deemed one of the best in the nation
(WHITE CLOUD, Ks.) After its first flea market even in the 70s, the White Cloud flea market has been deemed as one of the best flea markets in the nation. The historical town of White Cloud, Kansas may be a small town, but they hold one of the biggest flea markets in the area twice a year.
stashield.net
Have you met our new Priest?
Father Andrew Gaffney’s journey toward priesthood started in his junior year of high school when his dad asked him what he wanted to do in college and beyond. He would spend half of his lunch period every day in the chapel praying about it. His first thoughts were that he would attend KU like his three older sisters. Gaffney was thinking about studying something in the medical field, but as he said, “It was very evident that that was not what the Lord wanted me to do.” He decided to go into the seminary at Conception Seminary School in Maryville, Missouri. Gaffney defined his first experiences in seminary as “young guys striving after holiness together.” During his first year in seminary, he wanted Jesus to affirm to him that he was in the right place. Needless to say, Jesus showed him and he stayed. He spent four years at Conception and later went to St. John Viani in Denver for five years. After nine years in seminary school, he was ordained on May 28th, 2022.
kttn.com
Audio: Man from Polo, Missouri charged in January 6 riot, argues he was “doing his duty”
A northwest Missouri man charged in the Jan 6 riot at the nation’s capitol says he was just doing his duty. Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr of Polo Missouri claims he has First Amendment Rights as well as public access to the capitol. Prosecutors say he was inside the capitol with a Go-Pro camera filming the riot. Cruz says he was doing his civic duty to monitor the government. His trial is set for this January.
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Separate Crashes
Two crashes in the area counties Tuesday resulted in injuries for the drivers. At about 5:50 am, in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash left a Texas woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 44-year-old Monica Estrada was northbound near Winston when she swerved to miss the traffic that was merging into her lane. She ran into the median and her pick-up overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Grandpa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grandpa is 11 years old. He has been with us for a year. Overall Temperament - He is loving and affectionate and very sweet. Good with - He should be in a home with no cats, but he is good with kids! He is selective with his doggie friends so slow intros are needed.
