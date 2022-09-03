Banijay Kids & Family has bought UK drama specialist Kindle Entertainment and Italian animation firm Movimenti Production. The deals bring the total number of production within Banijay’s youth-focused arm across France, the UK and Italy to six, sitting alongside distribution, marketing and licencing arm, Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution. Based in London, the female-led Kindle Entertainment is behind premium YA and family dramas such as Sky limited series Little Darlings and Netflix teen mystery The A List. It has also just launched trilogy of Ivy + Bean family films on the streamer, starring the likes of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jane Lynch. Lionsgate had owned a...

BUSINESS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO