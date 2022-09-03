ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ariel Motors Unveils a Stunningly Futuristic EV

By Tobias Carroll
InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LK2gj_0hgjWUOj00
Ariel Motors' Hipercar. Ariel Motors

If you’re rolling out a new automotive design, it helps to be instantly distinctive. The world is full of crossovers, SUVs and sedans; it has far fewer examples of a car that looks like something a superhero (or, for that matter, a supervillain) would get around town in. Thanks to Ariel Motors — best known for the Atom and Nomad — such a vehicle now exists. And it’s both electric and very, very powerful.

In 2017, Ariel first announced the Hipercar — which was initially planned to be a hybrid. As Jonathon Ramsey writes at Autoblog, a few things have changed in the ensuing years — including the Hipercar shifting to an electric vehicle capable of traveling 150 miles on a single charge.

As for the name? According to the Autoblog article, that stands for “High Performance Carbon Reduction.”

As Ariel Motors recently announced, the prototype version of the Hipercar is operational. We’re still a few years away from models being available for sale; according to the Autoblog article, the price could be somewhere around $1.2 million.

How does it drive, you may ask? Autocar’s Matt Saunders wrote about being “really impressed with its dry grip level, lateral body control and steady-state handling balance.” And there’s that immediately striking design, too. Personality can go a long way, but when you blend that with performance — that’s where things really take off.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?

Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
BOSTON, MA
InsideHook

Will Jennifer Lopez Breakup Kill Alex Rodriguez’s $1.5B Timberwolves Deal?

According to The New York Post, J.Lo breaking up with A-Rod and making J-Rod a thing of the past could have an impact on the NBA’s T-Wolves. Per The Post, the $1.5 billion deal that former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore reached to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx from majority owner Glen Taylor in April of 2021 could be in jeopardy. A-Rod is reportedly having difficulty living up to his end of the bargain, at least partially because the retired major leaguer “wasn’t well prepared” for his breakup with Jennifer Lopez “from a financial standpoint,” sources told The Post.
MLB
InsideHook

A Reminder That We Probably Shouldn’t Be Fetishizing Navy SEAL Culture

A searing profile in The New York Times documents the death of Seamen Kyle Mullen, a 24-year old who showed up to Navy SEAL training this past January “in the best shape of his life.” He had been a captain of the football team at Yale, a 6’4″ stud from New Jersey, and throughout the SEALs’ notorious Hell Week, spent days battling through a bacterial infection, coughing up blood all the while. He passed the test. Then died in his barracks.
MILITARY
Engadget

Audi's next concept EV will be the Activesphere off-roader

Audi still isn't done unveiling self-driving concept EVs, but its next model might be appealing if you're eager to leave the asphalt. The company has revealed that its fourth Sphere concept will be the Activesphere, an SUV-like machine that promises "maximum variability" for on- and off-road travel. As with earlier designs, the automaker is touting an autonomous-friendly interior that can help you relax. We wouldn't count on going hands-free while you're on the trail, but Audi is at least moving beyond city-oriented prototypes.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Autoblog#Ariel Motor Company#Autocar
CarBuzz.com

Ariel Hipercar EV Has 1,180 HP, AWD, And A Range-Extending Jet Turbine

Ariel first announced that it was working on an electric hypercar slayer called the Hipercar back in 2017. Back then, all we had to go on were claims and digital renders. But the car has now been completed and is ready to meet the world. And no, we did not spell that wrong. Hipercar is short for HIgh-PERformance CArbon Reduction.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
CARS
InsideHook

Archaeologists Unearthed a Suspected Vampire’s Grave in Poland

The scene is a familiar one for anyone who’s spent time watching movies about vampires over the years. You can probably picture it: someone stumbles upon a grave containing a body, and on that body, there’s are signs that something about the person buried there inspired great fear in the surrounding area.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
InsideHook

Yankee Candle’s Founder Owned an Estate With a Venue and Waterpark. Now it’s For Sale.

Never underestimate the public’s demand for scented candles. That, at least, is one of the prime takeaways from the news that an estate owned by Michael James Kittredge II — best known for founding Yankee Candle — is now on the market for $23 million. It’s unclear if the estate itself comes with any candles, but we’re pretty sure the sellers would be willing to throw a few in to sweeten the deal.
REAL ESTATE
InsideHook

You Might Want to Let an Old Person Hold Your Baby

In an appearance on The Rich Roll Podcast, a show about the pursuit of healthier, happier life (hosted by an ultrarunner of the same name), longevity expert Dan Buettner stressed how crucial social connections are for fostering a lengthy lifespan. In “Blue Zone” communities — which are five regions Buettner has identified with an abnormal rate of centenarians — communication and contact is effortless and expected.
RELATIONSHIPS
InsideHook

Does Aaron Judge Deserve the American League MVP Over Shohei Ohtani?

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are giving sportswriters MVP-level migraines. With a month left in the season, ESPN’s MLB beat reporters put together their predictions for the divisional and award races down the stretch. They managed to agree on one thing: Judge is their overwhelming favorite to win the American League MVP. All 17 writers voted for him.
MLB
CarBuzz.com

2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates

The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
CARS
The Verge

Lincoln’s new concept car is an autonomous EV that runs on vibes

Lincoln is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with the release of the L100, a concept car that harkens back to the automaker’s legacy while also looking ahead to a future where pesky controls like steering wheels may no longer be needed. The L100 has all the hallmarks of a 21st-century...
CARS
InsideHook

Aerosmith Just Played Their First Show Since the Pandemic Began

For countless touring musicians, the pandemic has prompted an existential challenge. Plenty of working musicians make the bulk of their money from touring — but touring remains a fraught prospect for many artists. Some bands have had to cancel shows due to COVID-19 concerns, while others have gone entire tours without cases cropping up for band members or touring crew alike.
BANGOR, ME
InsideHook

5 Memorable Moments From the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

On Saturday in London, the first of two concerts held in memory of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place. (The second is scheduled for later this month in Los Angeles.) As one might expect for an event paying tribute to the life of a well-respected, high-profile musician, a number of big names took part in the event — and a few heartfelt moments took place.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Climate Change May Have Already Ruined Parts of the Amazon

Among the world’s most scenic locations is the Amazon rainforest, known for its biodiversity and for the effects that that quality has on ecosystems around the world. The region has been adversely affected by climate change in recent years, with scientists warning in 2019 that large chunks of the rainforest were on their way to becoming grasslands. Now, a new study has an even more sobering take on the Amazon’s future.
ENVIRONMENT
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy