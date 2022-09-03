Ariel Motors Unveils a Stunningly Futuristic EV

Ariel Motors' Hipercar. Ariel Motors

If you’re rolling out a new automotive design, it helps to be instantly distinctive. The world is full of crossovers, SUVs and sedans; it has far fewer examples of a car that looks like something a superhero (or, for that matter, a supervillain) would get around town in. Thanks to Ariel Motors — best known for the Atom and Nomad — such a vehicle now exists. And it’s both electric and very, very powerful.

In 2017, Ariel first announced the Hipercar — which was initially planned to be a hybrid. As Jonathon Ramsey writes at Autoblog, a few things have changed in the ensuing years — including the Hipercar shifting to an electric vehicle capable of traveling 150 miles on a single charge.

As for the name? According to the Autoblog article, that stands for “High Performance Carbon Reduction.”

As Ariel Motors recently announced, the prototype version of the Hipercar is operational. We’re still a few years away from models being available for sale; according to the Autoblog article, the price could be somewhere around $1.2 million.

How does it drive, you may ask? Autocar’s Matt Saunders wrote about being “really impressed with its dry grip level, lateral body control and steady-state handling balance.” And there’s that immediately striking design, too. Personality can go a long way, but when you blend that with performance — that’s where things really take off.