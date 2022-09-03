ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided

It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
wlad.com

Route 7 in New Milford to be paved

The state Department of Transportation has held a pre-construction meeting for the resurfacing of Route 7 in New Milford, The milling and paving will be done from the area of Three Brothers Restaurant, north to the intersection with Route 37. The milling is slated to start on September 26th and continue through October 4th, weather permitting. Paving will start on October 2nd and cotninue through the 11th. The consturction will be done in the overnight hours, from 7pm to 5am. Two New Milford Police officers stationed--one on each end of the work zone--with certified flaggers for traffic control.
NEW MILFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wlad.com

Putnam County's 9/11 observation planned

Putnam County’s observation of the 21th anniversary of the September 11th attacks will be held on Sunday, at the Putnam Heroes Memorial, located at Cornerstone Park in Carmel. The Candlelight Vigil will start at 7pm. Fair Street will be closed from Vink Drive to Route 52 at 6pm and Route 52 will be closed from Route 301 to Fowler Avenue at 6:30pm.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
westportlocal.com

Westport Police Arrest Two in Roadside Drug Bust; Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Seized

On this date at approximately 9:40 a.m. an officer conducting traffic enforcement on the Sherwood Island Connector pulled a car over for a motor vehicle violation. Upon approaching the car, the officer saw that there were four men inside. As the driver was retrieving paperwork from the glove compartment, the officer observed a plastic bag that contained several red capsules. He knew that capsules of that type are typically used to package crack cocaine. At this point, the officer called for additional units to assist him with this investigation. Seconds later, the person sitting in the front passenger seat ran from the vehicle and fled into the woods adjacent to the commuter parking lot. The officer chased the individual and saw him discarding items as he ran. The passenger was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. The other three occupants remained with the car and did not attempt to flee.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close

State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Register Citizen

West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good

WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment

TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
TRUMBULL, CT
wlad.com

Brookfield's newest Officer joins the force from DPD

Brookfield's newest Officer joins the force from DPD. Brookfield Police Department's newest officer joins the force after serving for more than two decades in Danbury. Joe Pooler was sworn in last week after 21 years with the DPD. He was a k-9 handler, Field Training Officer, and remains a member of the Regional ESU team. Officer Pooler is a Brookfield native. While serving in Danbury, Pooler was ambushed and beaten while in a marked patrol car in a parking lot in 2016. A man pacing up and down the street approached his cruiser and started to bang and kick it. Pooler got out of the car thinking the the man needed help, and there was a violent struggle between the pair. Pooler sustained significant injuries to his jaw and face.
BROOKFIELD, CT
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Prepares to Open First Store in Connecticut; Steve Leaty Shares

NORWALK, CT - It’s official—Wegmans is coming to Connecticut. The Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Norwalk recently announced its approval of the retailer’s application to expand in the state, and excitement is already mounting. “What we see is that when Wegmans comes into the...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say

MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
STRATFORD, CT

