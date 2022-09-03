Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Calling 911 Should be Reliable, Not a Roll of the Dice
(Radio Iowa) When someone in Iowa calls 9-1-1, the type of response they get depends on exactly where they are in the state — and that response can be widely varied. Rebecca Neusteter, principal investigator of the Transform 9-1-1 Initiative, says the emergency telephone system is not always reliable, prompting an urgent need for financial support of 9-1-1 in Iowa — and at the national level.
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Department of Social Services Dealing with Increased Turnover Rate and Worker Shortage
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Department of Social Services has between 900 and one-thousand vacancies. The agency oversees child welfare services, the foster care system, Medicaid healthcare coverage, food stamps help and other needs. Karen Meyer, the agency’s Human Resources director, says the turnover rate is about 35-percent. She...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri “No Patient Left Alone” Law a Response to Pandemic Health care, Says Rusty Black
(MISSOURINET) – A new Missouri law is designed to make patients feel better understood and give them a loved one or friend to help speak for them. Chillicothe Representative Rusty Black was one of the sponsors of the the No patient left alone bill. Black says this was a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Recreational Pot on the Missouri Political Agenda
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Deer Hunters Encouraged to Participate in Share the Harvest
Deer hunters are once again being encouraged to share their harvest by donating surplus venison to the Share the Harvest program to feed hungry Missourians. The program is administered by the Conservation Federation of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Conservation and has provided nearly 5 million pounds of venison to feed Missourians since 1992.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Attorney General Wins Recent Legal Battle Against Biden Officials
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s attorney general has won the latest legal battle against the Biden Administration. Joey Parker has details.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri and Attorney General Named in Lawsuit Regarding New Homeless Laws
(MISSOURINET) – Housing justice advocates filed suit Tuesday against Missouri and the state’s attorney general. The suit is a challenge to a new law that its filers say will harm people who are unhoused or unstably housed. Among other things, House Bill 1606 law makes it a crime...
northwestmoinfo.com
Texas Woman Hurt in Daviess County Rollover Accident
A rollover accident in Daviess County early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Texas woman with minor injuries. According to the Highway Patrol’s accident report 44-year-old Laredo, Texas resident Monica Solis Estrada was driving a 2020 Ford T350 northbound on Interstate 35, about one mile south of Winston, at 5:50 this morning when she had to swerve to miss a vehicle entering her lane of traffic.
Comments / 1