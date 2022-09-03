Read full article on original website
wlad.com
Special Town Meeting in Ridgefield on several items
A Special Town Meeting is being held tonight in Ridgefield. Residents are being called on to vote on 4 items, including a ban on cannabis sales in Ridgefield. First on the agenda is the expansion of the Economic & Community Development Commission from 7 to 9 members, and their term of service from 1 year to two years.
wlad.com
COVID-19 vaccine clinics today, tomorrow in Danbury
COVID-19 vaccine clinics today, tomorrow in Danbury. The state Department of Public Health/Griffin Health mobile vaccination team is holding a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Danbury this afternoon. The clinic at Saint Peter's School at 98 Main Street is from 4pm to 7pm and for everyone 6 months and up. Booster doses, including pediatric boosters, will be available. Griffin Health will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Goddard School in Danbury tomorrow. This will take place at the lower level of The Summit on Reserve Road from 3pm to 7pm. No appointment is needed.
wlad.com
Putnam County's 9/11 observation planned
Putnam County’s observation of the 21th anniversary of the September 11th attacks will be held on Sunday, at the Putnam Heroes Memorial, located at Cornerstone Park in Carmel. The Candlelight Vigil will start at 7pm. Fair Street will be closed from Vink Drive to Route 52 at 6pm and Route 52 will be closed from Route 301 to Fowler Avenue at 6:30pm.
wlad.com
New Milford School District updates COVID-19 guidelines for new year
New Milford School District updates COVID-19 guidelines for new year. The new school year started today in New Milford. The district noted that students and staff should test if they develop COVID-19 like symptoms. The district does have a supply of COVID-19 test kits and will make them available, while supplies last. Anyone testing positive is asked to contact the school nurse and isolate for 5 days, with the day of the positive test being Day 0. After 5 days, students or staff are allowed to return to school if they have been fever free for 24 hours without the use of medication. It is still mandatory to wear a mask from days 6-10 when returning to school after a positive COVID-19 case. Anyone exposed to someone with COVID-19, should wear a high quality mask for 10 days and get tested on day 2 or 3 and again on day 5 from the last exposure. Home tests are sufficient. Masks are optional in New Milford Public Schools. Students and staff may choose to wear masks as an additional layer of protection and they are available in schools. Masks are no longer required on buses.
wlad.com
Personal finance website ranks Most, Least Equitable School Districts in Connecticut
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Connecticut. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each district based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
wlad.com
Danbury Mayor mourns loss of mother
Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito is mourning the loss of his mother, Barbara Pooler Esposito. She passed away on Sunday at age 89. She worked for 20 years as a private duty nurse and retired as head nurse for Fairfield Hills in 1994. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 10:30am at St. Peter Church, Danbury. The service is open to the public. No calling hours will be held and interment in St. Peter Cemetery will be private.
wlad.com
Danbury Police mourn loss of retired Detective Lieutenant
The Danbury Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired Detective Lieutenant. Kevin Barry passed away on August 27th at the age of 78. He joined the force as a Special Police Officer in 1968 and retired in 1998. During that time, he was assigned as a Youth / Community Relations Officer, became Segreant in 1974 and Lt in 1977 where he helped spearhead one of the earliest Victim Advocate programs in the State. He established and commanded the department’s Community Services Division until his retirement. Barry was active in the Police Explorer program as early as 1973, is a founding member of the CT Advisory Council to the National Crime Prevention Council, and was recognized for his work in an illegal gambling investigation in 1980.
wlad.com
Route 7 in New Milford to be paved
The state Department of Transportation has held a pre-construction meeting for the resurfacing of Route 7 in New Milford, The milling and paving will be done from the area of Three Brothers Restaurant, north to the intersection with Route 37. The milling is slated to start on September 26th and continue through October 4th, weather permitting. Paving will start on October 2nd and cotninue through the 11th. The consturction will be done in the overnight hours, from 7pm to 5am. Two New Milford Police officers stationed--one on each end of the work zone--with certified flaggers for traffic control.
wlad.com
Brookfield's newest Officer joins the force from DPD
Brookfield's newest Officer joins the force from DPD. Brookfield Police Department's newest officer joins the force after serving for more than two decades in Danbury. Joe Pooler was sworn in last week after 21 years with the DPD. He was a k-9 handler, Field Training Officer, and remains a member of the Regional ESU team. Officer Pooler is a Brookfield native. While serving in Danbury, Pooler was ambushed and beaten while in a marked patrol car in a parking lot in 2016. A man pacing up and down the street approached his cruiser and started to bang and kick it. Pooler got out of the car thinking the the man needed help, and there was a violent struggle between the pair. Pooler sustained significant injuries to his jaw and face.
wlad.com
Allan Spotts, 2nd mayor of Cromwell, Connecticut, dies at 77
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts died Sunday, 10 months into his first term leading the central Connecticut community. Town Councilman Steve Fortenbach said Spotts had been having health issues and died at Hartford Hospital following heart surgery. The town’s police department shared condolences in a Facebook post.
wlad.com
Road rage, shoplifting incidents under investigation in New Milford
New Milford Police are looking for a road rage suspect. Police responded to Danbury Road near the intersection of Sullivan Road on Friday. The incident happened between 3:45pm and shortly after 4pm. Two black vehicles with white male operators were headed northbound when the incident occurred. Meanwhile, New Milford Police...
wlad.com
Executive director of Ridgefield Playhouse stepping down
Executive director of Ridgefield Playhouse stepping down. The executive director of The Ridgefield Playhouse is stepping down. Allison Stockel will be honored for her 21 years of work at a November gala. Under her leadership, the nonprofit performing arts center went from producing 40 shows a year to more than 250 shows. Most recently, the lobby was expanded and there were upgrades to the backstage area and audio system. The gala honoring the Ridgefield mother of two, will star actress, singer and children’s book author Bernadette Peters. Managing Director Ashley Paltauf will becoming managing director of operations and development, while Artistic Director Jared Shahid will be managing director of talent and marketing. Shahid started out as Stockel’s assistant, founded his own speaker’s bureau and worked for “Shark Tank’s” Daymond John. Shahid has moved and rebooked outdoor shows during the pandemic. Paltauf worked with patrons through the outdoor tent/field shows as well as transitioning back to indoor shows.
