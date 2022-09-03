New Milford School District updates COVID-19 guidelines for new year. The new school year started today in New Milford. The district noted that students and staff should test if they develop COVID-19 like symptoms. The district does have a supply of COVID-19 test kits and will make them available, while supplies last. Anyone testing positive is asked to contact the school nurse and isolate for 5 days, with the day of the positive test being Day 0. After 5 days, students or staff are allowed to return to school if they have been fever free for 24 hours without the use of medication. It is still mandatory to wear a mask from days 6-10 when returning to school after a positive COVID-19 case. Anyone exposed to someone with COVID-19, should wear a high quality mask for 10 days and get tested on day 2 or 3 and again on day 5 from the last exposure. Home tests are sufficient. Masks are optional in New Milford Public Schools. Students and staff may choose to wear masks as an additional layer of protection and they are available in schools. Masks are no longer required on buses.

NEW MILFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO