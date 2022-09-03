ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, Nevada)

By Susan Klien
 4 days ago
The crash happened on Curry and Koontz at around 6 p.m.

According to the officials, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the car driver was uninjured in the crash.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the deputies.

Some portions of the southbound curry and Koontz are blocked for further investigation.

The officials are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Deputies.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Nevada police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

Reports and Claim Estimates are collected by a local legal advocate in your area. Please read through our Accident Report terms and conditions before submitting.

Nationwide Report™ and it’s affiliate brands help bring awareness to Nevada communities and assist in finding accident reports online every day. By requesting an accident report or claim estimation, you’ll have the option of speaking with a Nevada accident attorney if you wish. For more information, visit our legal connection network; Valiant Advocates.

