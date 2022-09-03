1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, Nevada)

The crash happened on Curry and Koontz at around 6 p.m.

According to the officials, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the car driver was uninjured in the crash.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the deputies.

Some portions of the southbound curry and Koontz are blocked for further investigation.

The officials are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Deputies.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members.

