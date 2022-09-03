Read full article on original website
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
In a recent appearance on The Town, Justin Kroll from Deadline hinted that Yelena Belova is expected to lead the MCU antihero team in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. “[Florence Pugh] has got the Marvel superhero that’s already got a spin-off,” said Kroll. “Upcoming for her, actually, on that character is this Thunderbolts film, which is basically Marvel’s Suicide Squad. Hopefully, it has better results. But the concept is it’d be her leading the team of like Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker, Daniel Bruhl‘s Zemo, those anti-heroes that aren’t exactly good but aren’t exactly bad. So there’s that. And people seem to like the Yelena character.”
Tom Cruise has pulled off yet another death-defying stunt in a leaked promo for his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The footage was reportedly shown during CinemaCon 2022 prior to the screening of Top Gun: Maverick and sees the actor hanging on to a red World War II Boeing-Stearman biplane with a camera pointed at him. Cruise begins by stating that he wishes he could be at CinemaCon and apologizes for the noise, before confirming that they are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible in South Africa. Another plane with director Christopher McQuarrie flies by and reminds Cruise that they need to continue filming as they will lose the light and are low on gas, prompting the actor to end his speech with a simple “See you at the movies” before the plane moves away.
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
Young Guru took to Instagram to share evidence that JAY-Z recorded his verse for his DJ Khaled collab “GOD DID” in one take. The engineer/producer uploaded a photo of Hov in the studio and another photo of the single audio stem containing the rapper’s vocals, supporting his earlier statements which apparently was doubted by many. “This is first and last time I’m gonna do this. I could care less if you believe me when I say that he did this @djkhaled verse in one take. Let’s be clear for the youth. Doing a song in one take is just a bonus of the level of talent. The song is what is important,” he started off his lengthy caption, “You have to realize how much work is done before he goes in the booth. Questions like, ‘are these the right words’, ‘are you going in the right direction’, ‘is this the best flow’ are all answered and addressed mentally way before you record. Then you say the verse over and over in the control room to memorialize it.”
After overtaking Avengers: Infinity War last month, Top Gun: Maverick has now passed Black Panther as the fifth-highest-grossing film in the history of the domestic box office. The Tom Cruise-led movie returned to the top of the box office over Labor Day weekend, bringing in an additional $7.9 million USD...
The iconic Icelandic singer reveals all about her creative process in Björk: Sonic Symbolism. Plus: five of the best internet culture podcasts
Jonah Yano has announced his sophomore studio album, Portrait of a Dog, produced by BADBADNOTGOOD. Set to drop on January 27, 2023, Portrait of a Dog follows his 2020 debut souvenir and features a total of 12 tracks exploring the artist’s identity as a Japanese-Canadian, family dynamics and interpersonal relationships. Fans can also expect collaborations with Slauson Malone and Sea Oleena, plus string arrangements by Eliza Niemi, Leland Whitty and Yano himself.
Following the success of the Minions: The Rise of Gru movie, Brain Dead and Minions come together for a special collaboration and installation at Dover Street Market Los Angeles. Highlighting the offerings are silver necklace charms and clips, featuring the Minions Dave, Bob, and Tim created by award-winning Zuni silversmith Veronica Poblano.
Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded with a Creative Arts Emmy for his appearance on Disney+ and Marvel’s What If…?, with his wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepting the win on his behalf. The late actor, who died in 2020 from complications related to colon cancer, won the Outstanding Character...
Rick Owens knows how to cause a stir. From starring in the 2008 campaign that saw the designer shoot himself and his decapitated head sit on a piece of his own brutalist furniture to displaying male nudity during his Fall/Winter 2015 “SPHINX” runway show, the Dark Lord has often explored sex, kinks, subverted mindsets and the absurd through the medium of shock-factor for the sake of fashion. FW22’s “STROBE” collection was no exception, presenting gothic glamor alongside puffer jackets that doubled as muzzles, chockers fitted with spikes, and boots and gloves that extended beyond typical lengths to suggest a darker undertone. Now, pieces from this collection are releasing, and one leading item of controversy is the Rotten Crew Sweater.
Following collaborations with Bungie for a four-foot Gjallarhorn blaster, Star Wars with an EE-3 Carbine Rifle Blaster, and Halo for its iconic Needler, NERF now readies another LMTD offering in partnership with Star Trek. Created to celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Next Generation series, NERF reveals special takes on the Starfleet Type 3 Phaser rifle and Starfleet Type 2 Phaser pistol.
When considering adidas’ most notable collaborators, Kanye West tends to be one of the first names that come to mind. However, mass media and entertainment company Disney dwarves most of its peers in outreach. As key franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel have been utilized on. adidas. silhouettes...
50 hand-painted lithograph prints from the rising British-American painter. Emma Webster is not a traditional landscape painter. Instead of depicting the great outdoors, the Los Angeles-based artist turns to technology to create illusionary environments that exist between fantasy and reality. For those of you who couldn’t attend her solo exhibition...
After seeing stand-up comedy live for the first time at the age of 10, Mo Amer immediately knew that’s what he wanted to do. The comedian started his journey at 14-years-old on his high school stage until he walked into The Laff Stop Comedy Club in Houston, Texas which sent him over to The Comedy Showcase with Danny Martinez who became his mentor and taught him the ins and outs of the industry. Amer started touring the world at 18 without a passport and is now the writer and actor in Netflix’s recent hit series, Mo.
Method Man took to Instagram Live to clear the air regarding his absence from Nas and Wu-Tang Clan‘s ongoing “NY State of Mind” tour. The rapper frustratingly had to explain that he couldn’t join the tour as he’s currently in the middle of filming a movie and not because of any bad blood between him and anyone else in the Wu-Tang Clan. “I f*cking love Wu-Tang, wish I could have been on that tour with them,” Method Man said. “The booking came at a bad time – I was already booked to do a movie. Only reason why I’m coming back saying this is because of my love for my fans, okay. The real fans. Not the ones that’d jump in your DMs and curse you the f*ck out all call you all kinds of bitches.”
Shortly after releasing an exclusive look at the game’s new revamped combat mechanics with Game Informer, Sony and Santa Monica Studio have now tapped to release another look at God of War: Ragnarok‘s gameplay, this time focusing on Krato’s elemental moves. Just like the lead combat designers...
