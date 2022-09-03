Read full article on original website
wfxb.com
Murder Investigation Leads to Police Chase in Loris
A suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a crash near Loris yesterday. Police were investigating an attempted murder, while attempting to question the suspect near Stallion Court in Conway, he fled, resulting in the chase. No injuries were reported during the pursuit and there is no threat to the community. More information is expected at a later time.
