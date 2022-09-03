Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
Motley Fool
Why Skillz Stock Fell 16% in August
Skillz's most recent quarter showed that it's losing both active users and paying users. It's trying to execute a plan to reach profitability, but losses are still quite large.
Motley Fool
2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing
Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Stock to Buy in September
The membership-based wholesale business earns a high renewal rate from its customers. In addition to passing on the savings of its efficient operating model to customers in the form of low prices, Costco passes on excess cash to shareholders via occasional special dividends. Costco's earnings per share has more than...
Motley Fool
Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday
Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result.
Motley Fool
The Top 2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100
It's more important to continuously add even small amounts of money into the market over time. Let time work to your advantage through the power of compounding. This pair of solid industrial stocks promises long-term growth for your portfolio.
Motley Fool
Why Ball Stock Plunged 24% in August
Ball was slammed by a disappointing earnings report earlier in the month. North American demand is decelerating rapidly, causing expansion plans to be shelved. One bright spot is Ball's aerospace division, which helped launch the James Webb Space Telescope.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
Motley Fool
Why Tilray Investors Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up on Legalization
Tilray Brands needs the U.S. to legalize marijuana if it's going to meet its aggressive sales projections for 2024. Thus far, however, there hasn't been anything to suggest marijuana legalization is inevitable.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
Warren Buffett's company holds a sizable stake in American Express. American Express' revenue growth is notable given the high-inflation environment. Moreover, the company withstood macro-level challenges as young cardholders ramped up their spending.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock to Buy Ahead of the Trillion-Dollar Metaverse Opportunity
Meta Platforms has invested over $15 billion in its metaverse ambitions since the beginning of 2021. That cash burn has dealt a blow to the company's bottom line recently, but it could pay off in the long run. Investors can buy Meta Platforms stock now at a steep discount to...
Motley Fool
Should You Buy Stocks in September or Wait?
But the index has offered signs of recovery in recent weeks.
Motley Fool
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Popped 10% Today
Jefferies upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers this morning -- and set a $4 price target on the sub-$3 stock. Nordic American also stopped just short of promising to raise its dividend today.
Motley Fool
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Moved 5.3% Higher on Wednesday
There was no major catalyst, but Silvergate may have benefitted from what the market interpreted as not entirely bad economic news. Silvergate has seen quite a boost in net interest income from higher rates this year.
Motley Fool
Why Pinterest Stock Was Up Earlier Today
One analyst likes Pinterest's growth prospects under new CEO Bill Ready. Ready brings extensive experience developing a highly engaged user base at PayPal.
Motley Fool
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and...
Motley Fool
Is Veeva Systems Stock a Buy Now After Recent Earnings Upset?
After a seemingly strong earnings report, shares of...
Motley Fool
Why Lyft Stock Was Sliding Today
A Bank of America analyst rated Lyft as underperform, saying it was losing market share to Uber. The company is rebounding toward pre-COVID ridership levels and is now EBITDA profitable.
Motley Fool
Why GitLab Stock Popped Today
GitLab beat estimates and raised guidance in its earnings report. The company is seeing little of the macro headwinds that its peers are. The stock is expensive, but the second-quarter report shows why.
