Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kharkiv settlements retaken, Zelenskiy says; Belarus starts military drills near Polish border – live
Eastern town of Balakliia ‘encircled’ by Ukrainian forces; Belarus exercises will practice ‘liberating territory temporarily seized by the enemy’ says defence ministry
BBC
Paul Urey: Captured Briton possibly suffered 'unspeakable' torture, says Ukraine
The body of a captured British man who died in detention has been returned by Russia with signs of "possible unspeakable torture," Ukraine says. Paul Urey, aged 45, is reported to have died in detention in July after being captured by pro-Russian separatists. He was being held captive in the...
BBC
Ukraine war: Putin says West's sanctions fever wrecks European lives
Vladimir Putin has condemned Western sanctions imposed because of Russia's war in Ukraine as a fever that poses a threat to the entire world. In a speech to an economic forum in Vladivostok, he said Russia was coping with the West's economic "aggression". But the Russian president warned the quality...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Eastern advance and Crimea claim
Ukraine's President Zelensky has said there is "good news" about the recapture of several settlements from Russia in the eastern Kharkiv region. Rumours have swirled for days about a possible breakthrough in the area, but with no word from Ukrainian officials. Speaking in his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said...
BBC
In pictures: The prime ministers appointed by the Queen
The Queen has appointed every prime minister since Anthony Eden in 1955, but Liz Truss was the first invited to Scotland. In a break with tradition, the new PM did not meet the Queen in London at Buckingham Palace. The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, when Winston Churchill...
