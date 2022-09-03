ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war: Putin says West's sanctions fever wrecks European lives

Vladimir Putin has condemned Western sanctions imposed because of Russia's war in Ukraine as a fever that poses a threat to the entire world. In a speech to an economic forum in Vladivostok, he said Russia was coping with the West's economic "aggression". But the Russian president warned the quality...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Eastern advance and Crimea claim

Ukraine's President Zelensky has said there is "good news" about the recapture of several settlements from Russia in the eastern Kharkiv region. Rumours have swirled for days about a possible breakthrough in the area, but with no word from Ukrainian officials. Speaking in his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said...
POLITICS
BBC

In pictures: The prime ministers appointed by the Queen

The Queen has appointed every prime minister since Anthony Eden in 1955, but Liz Truss was the first invited to Scotland. In a break with tradition, the new PM did not meet the Queen in London at Buckingham Palace. The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, when Winston Churchill...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy