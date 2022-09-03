Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo replacing neighborhood yield signs with stop signs
The city of Kalamazoo is making changes to signage in its neighborhoods for safety reasons. (Sept. 7, 2022) Kalamazoo replacing neighborhood yield signs with …. Prosecutor’s lawyer: Judge’s order to strike down …. Boy Scouts will host day-long salute to remember …. 9/11 stair climb happening Saturday. Storm...
The entertainment lineup is heating up at Soaring Eagle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort! A fan favorite has already been scheduled – Hunks the Show is on Saturday, November 12th! These men can sing, dance, and serenade, and they definitely know how to put on a show. This all-star male dance revue is a great way to celebrate ladies’ night, a birthday or maybe a bachelorette party. The Bourbon and Bacon event is back on September 24th with special musical guest 38 Special! You can sample tons of different bacon-themed meals from the area’s top restaurants!
There’s a beautiful community near downtown Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rockford is home to all kinds of wonderful attractions: downtown Rockford, the White Pine Trail, the Rockford dam, and great breweries and restaurants. That’s why so many people are drawn to live there! Today we’re taking you to Autumn Trails, which is a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to all those things! Autumn Trails is a growing community by Eastbrook Homes and if you’ve ever dreamed of having a newly built home in a fun area, they’re perfect for you!
The B.O.B. near reopening in downtown Grand Rapids
The Big Old Building, better known as the B.O.B., will reopen in downtown Grand Rapids this week after being listed for sale and closed nine months. (Sept. 6, 2022)
Doggone Fun with the West Michigan Whitecaps
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the dog days of summer come to a close the West Michigan Whitecaps are not quite ready to close the door on summer just yet. Tonight, they are having their 3rd and final dog day of the season at LMCU ballpark. Fans are encouraged to bring their well-behaved dogs out to the ballpark for a night full of fun and special dog themed promotions. There will even be pup cups for dogs sold at the concession stand. If you do not have a pet don’t worry, you can enjoy everyone else’s.
Over 50 Michigan artists showcasing art in Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a great community event happening in Rockford this weekend focusing on local artists! Art in the Park is taking place this Saturday and features over 50 Michigan artists showing a variety of art for sale. Kris and one of the artists featured...
Special farm-to-fork event benefitting Dégagé
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a farm-to-fork event taking place at the Fulton Street Farmers Market next week benefiting Dégagé Ministries! We have Kacey from Degage, Judy, the co-chair of the event and Joe, a chef from a MDRD, which is inside the Amway Grand Plaza, to tell us about this special event!
Emmanuel Hospice hosting special fundraising event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most of us are familiar with the great work of Hospice. Have you ever wondered how you might be able to help these wonderful men and women provide this high quality care? Emmanuel Hospice is counting down to their signature annual fundraising event taking place in person on September 14th!
GR businesses open on Labor Day see good traffic
The extended weekend meant businesses big and small decided to close shop for an extra day, but there were a handful in Grand Rapids who decided to see Labor Day as a typical workday. (Sept. 5, 2022)
Get the best oncology & blood disease care
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Getting a cancer diagnosis is something no one ever wants to go through but if you do get that diagnosis, you want to make sure you have the best possible treatment. Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan offers state-of-the-art care with a personal touch to treat a wide variety of oncology, blood diseases and disorders.
The importance of packing a healthy lunch
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -Summer vacation is officially over, so with the kids back in school, many of us have returned to packing and preparing healthy lunches to keep kids fueled for the day. As we pack those healthy meals for our students, we would be well-served to pack a healthy lunch for ourselves. There are great benefits, both mentally and physically, if you make time to eat a healthy lunch every day.
The Right Place, Inc. rolls out plan to make Grand Rapids a tech hub
The Right Place, Inc. has revealed its 10-year plan to transform the greater Grand Rapids area into a major technology hub of the Midwest. (Sept. 6, 2022)
Try these fun, fall-inspired drinks
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people are getting into fall-mode which means a lot of pumpkin-flavored items! Nate Blury from Drink GR joins us today to show us some autumn-inspired cocktails that are a little different than the usual fall flavors!. Bees Knees. Ingredients:. 2 oz gin (I...
You could win tickets to the World Ballet Series: Swan Lake!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – A part of the World Ballet Series, the Swan Lake will be performed live by a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most famous love story to life. See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by the Odile and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky’s music.
How to find out if the Justice Act covers you
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – David Carrier is our Estate Planning Expert and he usually joins us to talk about long term care and taxes but today we’re going to talk about a different topic that’s been getting a lot of attention recently. David joins us today...
After another death, petition calls for safety changes at WMU
After another Western Michigan University student was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver last month, a petition calling for more safety measures is gaining traction. (Sept. 6, 2022)
Know the risk factors and signs of PAD
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month, and the team at ACV Centers is educating health care providers and patients about the disease and the new treatment options and technologies available to help fight it. Doctors Fadi and Moe Saab join us today. Risk...
Months after genealogy IDs victim as MI woman, killer found same way
Investigators have identified the killer of a Norton Shores woman whose body was found on a Georgia interstate in 1988, marking the first time in the nation that both a victim and killer of a case were identified using genealogy, they say. (Sept. 6, 2022)
Burger King brawl: 'He body slammed me' vs. 'Not the aggressor'
David Zambrana said he was “not the aggressor” during what police called an assault on two employees at a Wyoming Burger King, but the workers disagree, saying he jumped the counter and then attacked them. (Sept. 5, 2022)
