Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Bowling Alleys In Mid Michigan You’ll Love!
Summer of 2022 flew by. Where did the time go? Fall is on our doorsteps and ready to make an entrance. I am still in summer "sports" mode while including fall sports. I am still playing catch outside with my kids with a baseball and now we've included the football. I am not ready to let baseball go yet. The reality is, time outdoors tossing the ball is coming to an end and we will need to find new things to do this fall and winter.
Awesome East Lansing Eateries That Are Open Late Night
For a lot of people, "normal business" hours are just fine. But what are "normal" business hours? For clothing stores and the like, maybe 8 or 9 pm. For mixed retail spaces like Target or Meijer, maybe a bit longer, say 6 am to 11 pm or midnight. But for restaurants, that's a whole different ball game.
Did You See Where The Newest Spirit Of Halloween Is In Lansing?
It definitely tells you what time of the year we are in when you begin to see signs start popping up for a particular kind of store. I think you know the store I'm talking about too. One with spooky written all over it for your Halloween desires. Did You...
Upper Peninsula artist ready to help decorate Jackson at Bright Walls Festival
JACKSON, MI – Growing up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Rhiannan Sibbald and her three younger sisters had to be creative when it came to entertaining themselves. “We didn’t have internet until high school – and we were just forced to be imaginative,” said Sibbald, 26, who’s from Sault St. Marie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society announces free pet vaccine clinic dates
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) will host a free pet vaccine clinic at the CAHS Space and Neuter Clinic. The organization said on Facebook that the free clinics are for both dogs and cats. The clinics are designed to help pet parents who are experiencing financial challenges. The first clinic is on Tuesday Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022
Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Lansing couple creates unique side hustle with Baby Head Planters
A Lansing couple has a side hustle that you don't hear about too often. They take the heads of used baby dolls to help them make unique planters.
Joe’s on Jolly Eatery Opens to the Public This Weekend
Who's ready to try out a new eatery this Labor Day weekend? You only have to ask me once and I'm on it!. There's a new eatery everybody needs to check out this weekend in Okemos on Jolly Rd. It's called "Joe's on Jolly." It's taken roughly two years to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Island Living in Battle Creek? For $1.8M This Island Home Can Be Yours
Island living in Battle Creek? On gorgeous Lake Goguac, that lifestyle can be yours for $1.8 million, and you won't need to head to the tropics. On the market now is the perfect private oasis currently for sale including not one, but two homes for the asking price. Access to...
Melee at the movies: 100-person brawl breaks out at Washtenaw County theater on $3 movie night
Police are investigating after a massive brawl broke out on $3 movie night at a Washtenaw County theater Saturday night, leading to four arrests, including three teenage girls.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash after running stop sign in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A man was killed in a crash Thursday evening when he ran a stop sign near Parma and collided with another vehicle. Dhiraj Sharma, 44, of Otsego, was killed Sept. 1, in the crash at the intersection of Devereaux and Eaton Rapids roads in Parma Township west of Jackson, according to Michigan State Police.
The Dishes That Make These Lansing Restaurants Famous
I used to like going out to eat more when I was younger. I think a lot of my reasoning was that I was too lazy to cook and I didn't want to clean up the mess. Nowadays I prefer eating at home with my family. It's a better environment for the family to talk about the day we had, it's cheaper, and oftentimes the food is much better. That all depends on who's cooking at home. Truth be told, my wife and I both cook well and we work as a team for cleanup. Wow, growing up has some positive attributes.
Fox17
Meet the man on a mission to bring internet to his rural Michigan town
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It would be easy to assume that the pace of life always moves about as quickly as the wind in rural Washtenaw County, Michigan, where farm fields far outnumber the number of homes here. But that does not mean the folks who live in this community of 17,000 want everything to move quite that slow, including their internet speeds.
Meijer Gardens Chrysanthemums Exhibition Opens Friday Sept. 16
I personally love fall colors, especially the beautiful colors of chrysanthemums. If you truly enjoy looking at the colors of autumn, then get ready for the fall horticulture exhibition returning to Grand Rapids. There's only one place to see this incredible exhibition and that would be at Meijer Gardens in...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Lansing (Lansing, MI)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the border of Lansing and East Lansing. The crash happened Tuesday night just before 9:30 p.m. near Howard Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
97.5 NOW FM
Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0