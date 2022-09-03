ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 NOW FM

Popular Bowling Alleys In Mid Michigan You’ll Love!

Summer of 2022 flew by. Where did the time go? Fall is on our doorsteps and ready to make an entrance. I am still in summer "sports" mode while including fall sports. I am still playing catch outside with my kids with a baseball and now we've included the football. I am not ready to let baseball go yet. The reality is, time outdoors tossing the ball is coming to an end and we will need to find new things to do this fall and winter.
MASON, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Awesome East Lansing Eateries That Are Open Late Night

For a lot of people, "normal business" hours are just fine. But what are "normal" business hours? For clothing stores and the like, maybe 8 or 9 pm. For mixed retail spaces like Target or Meijer, maybe a bit longer, say 6 am to 11 pm or midnight. But for restaurants, that's a whole different ball game.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Eagle, MI
WILX-TV

Capital Area Humane Society announces free pet vaccine clinic dates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) will host a free pet vaccine clinic at the CAHS Space and Neuter Clinic. The organization said on Facebook that the free clinics are for both dogs and cats. The clinics are designed to help pet parents who are experiencing financial challenges. The first clinic is on Tuesday Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LANSING, MI
MLive

New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soaring Eagle
WILX-TV

Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Travel Maven

This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger

Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
97.5 NOW FM

The Dishes That Make These Lansing Restaurants Famous

I used to like going out to eat more when I was younger. I think a lot of my reasoning was that I was too lazy to cook and I didn't want to clean up the mess. Nowadays I prefer eating at home with my family. It's a better environment for the family to talk about the day we had, it's cheaper, and oftentimes the food is much better. That all depends on who's cooking at home. Truth be told, my wife and I both cook well and we work as a team for cleanup. Wow, growing up has some positive attributes.
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Meet the man on a mission to bring internet to his rural Michigan town

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It would be easy to assume that the pace of life always moves about as quickly as the wind in rural Washtenaw County, Michigan, where farm fields far outnumber the number of homes here. But that does not mean the folks who live in this community of 17,000 want everything to move quite that slow, including their internet speeds.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy