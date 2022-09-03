Read full article on original website
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 2
Upsets weren’t plentiful to start the season, but our college football upset picks for Week 2 suggest a storm could be brewing. Until Florida knocked off Utah in The Swamp (one that we picked) on the first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season, we were trending toward exactly zero ranked upsets in Week 1. Of course, other upsets happened, even on Labor Day with Florida State edging out LSU in a wild game as the underdogs. But if this sport has taught us anything over the years, it’s to never trust the calm before the storm.
Water Crisis Wasn’t Lost on Deion Sanders, Jackson State Football Team after OBC Victory
Both Deion and Shedeur Sanders shared their thoughts about the issues in the Jackson community.
Houston vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 2
Houston's season got off to a hectic start and it won't get any easier. The Cougars erased a two touchdown deficit in the second half and won a thrilling game on a two-point conversion to escape with a win against UTSA. Clayton Tune and co. remain on the road to face another Lone Star State team in Texas Tech, who is under first year head coach Joey McGuire.
