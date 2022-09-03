ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics alumnus Rasheed Wallace explains the origin of 'Ball don't lie!'

By Justin Quinn
 5 days ago
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Even before he joined the Boston Celtics, veteran big man Rasheed Wallace had made a name for himself as one of the NBA’s most vocal players when contesting calls with referees. So much so, he often led the league in technical fouls.

So it should not surprise anyone who knows the history of his game to learn about the most famous interjections Wallace deployed against refs when he believed a call that went against him or his teammates was an especially bad call, and where it came from. Sheed, as he was often called for short, yelled “Ball don’t lie!” with gusto any time such a sequence played out.

Where did it come from, and what did it mean? The veteran forward explained it in a recent clip put together by the folks at the Showtime Basketball YouTube channel.

